Work begins on billion-rupee Mansehra gas project – Journal

MANSEHRA: Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Water Resources and MP Salah Mohammad Khan on Monday inaugurated a billion rupee gas project for the Shanai Bala region.

Our government believes in practical work rather than rhetoric and serves the people through development projects. Natural gas will be supplied to this area and its outskirts soon, the local lawmaker said during the pipeline laying ceremony.

He said the former Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz government created obstacles for the gas project and even canceled it, but approved it again by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The prime minister not only re-approved this project, but also released 1 billion rupees for its early completion, he said.

Mr. Salah said the government has released around Rs 2 billion for road construction to promote tourism and create jobs in the Siran, Konsh and Kaghan valleys.

GOVT FLAYED: Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz opposition House leader in the Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Mohammad Yusuf said on Monday that the days of Pakistani government Tehreek-i-Insaf were numbered and his party would soon come to power to address major national issues.

He said at a public meeting in Jabar Davli’s area here that people are struggling to buy basic commodities due to rising inflation and unemployment rates.

Mr. Yusuf wondered how people could meet household expenses, especially the cost of raising their children, under the current circumstances.

He said the government’s flawed policies had brought the country to the brink of economic collapse.

The leader of the PML-N also alleged that the ruling PTI used the National Accountability Bureau to assassinate figures of political rivals, in particular the leaders of the PML-N.

Former Nazim Sardar Said Ghulam, who was also present, claimed that many development projects launched by his government were abandoned by the PTI government.

On this occasion, hundreds of people led by former representatives of the local government announced that they had left the PTI and joined the PML-N.

SUICIDE: Two people, including a woman, committed suicide here on Monday.

A mentally ill Afghan woman shot dead with a pistol in the Chomora area. Police registered an FIR and began an investigation to determine the cause of the suicide.

In another incident, Mohammad Naseer, father of one, jumped into the Kunhar River in the Garhi Habibullah area and drowned. The divers tried unsuccessfully to find the body.

Police registered an FIR and opened an investigation into the incident.

Posted in Dawn on May 25, 2021

