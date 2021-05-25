How Cambridge is transformed into Xis China

On Sunday, I studied the Report + Support website, a new reporting tool offered to students by the University of Cambridge by the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Stephen Toope. It is based on a model already used by some other universities. He invites you to denounce anyone you love at university for racism, discrimination and micro-aggression.

The media have already reported on the list of micro-attacks provided. The first is to raise an eyebrow when a black member of staff or a student is speaking. Others refer to a woman as a girl and wave compliments.

It is impossible not to laugh, but one should not doubt the seriousness of the operation. Professor Toope, who has given repeated speeches in praise of Xi Jinpings China, is developing methods of denunciation that the People’s Republic would be proud of.

There are two ways to accuse people, the Cambridge website says. University authorities provide a secure collection point and promise to act on what you tell them: you can report anonymously or report with contacts. If you do the first one, you can give the name of the person you are accusing; but neither that person nor the authorities will ever know your name or be able to verify the veracity of your claim.

So you can pretend that anyone let’s say Professor Toope himself has committed the microaggression of asking a black person if it is their natural hair. If you did, it would be put in Professor Toopes’ folder and could be used against him at any time. The possibilities for mischief are limitless. They are hardly less so if you present yourself with contacts, giving your name with confidence: you would always be free to speak out against Prof Toopes’ alleged racism or sexism, knowing that you could hurt him, but he never could. know that it was you who did it. And besides, even if it’s not your hair that Professor Toope micro-aggressively commented on, but that of a third party, you can still point it out, without consulting that person first. This process is the web equivalent of the old-fashioned habit of sticking pins with someone you hate.

I wonder if these procedures are compatible with data protection law. I know they are incompatible with this fundamental principle of justice: the presumption of innocence.

Perhaps even more extraordinary is the definition of racism that Report + Support begins with. Here it is, in its entirety: Racism is a system of oppression, woven into the fabric of societies, institutions, processes, procedures, peoples’ values, beliefs, attitudes and behaviors. It is a system of benefits that defines whiteness as the norm, manifesting itself in societies valuing and promoting (implicitly or explicitly) being white. It is a system in which people from racial minorities are more likely than whites to face multiple obstacles in life, to be the target of direct or indirect discrimination and of micro-aggression. Racism, in short, is a strictly white phenomenon. Professor Toope, and whoever wrote the definition for him, seem unaware that such a view must itself be racist.

Another consequence of this doctrine is that whites who persecute other whites are not racists. As a Jewish friend tells me, a little sadly, the idea that you can’t be racist against whites (because they are already part of the norm) will be of great comfort to my loved ones who have been suffocated. to death at Auschwitz.

Along the same lines, I suppose, blacks cannot be racist towards other blacks, so the Shona killings of Ndebele or the Hutus of Tutsi must be attributable to something else.

In a nutshell, a white man running a major university decided that his own skin color was inherently bad. Whiteness is prima facie evidence of racism – almost a microaggression in and of itself – inevitably giving rise to inappropriate behavior, which must be exposed.

To assist him in his task, Professor Toope recently appointed Dr Nicola Rollock as his special breed adviser. She is one of the pioneers of the next generation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. His first book, The Racial Code, will be published later this year. Perhaps it was she who provided Professor Toope with his tragicomic examples.

Yesterday there was a new development. The Report + Support website has been removed. Eventually, the vice-chancellor issued a statement saying that some ancillary items had been included in error because they went beyond the approved policy framework. This material would now be deleted. At the time of writing, we look forward to knowing which item on this list is not micro-aggressive and which is not. The difference will provide an interesting insight into Toopist thinking.

A revolt is brewing. Late last year, Cambridge academics decisively rejected a definition of free speech imposed by Professor Toope. He wanted this to include respecting opinions with which you disagree – a requirement that, when you think about it, is often impossible. Led by a competent young philosopher, Arif Ahmed, they replaced the word respect with tolerance and prevailed.

Drawn by this experience, the rebels now have an active core, made up of hundreds of people. Their leaders are meeting this week to demonstrate their resistance and, if necessary, a legal challenge. The irony is that, in all likelihood, Professor Toopes Report + Support is violating the Equality Act 2010 by his attack on whites.