Imran Khan announces 170,000 skills development scholarships for young people





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that 170,000 skills development scholarships will be awarded to young people under the Kamyab Jawan program, ARY NEWS reported.

“50,000 scholarships will be awarded for higher technologies,” the prime minister said in a video message to young people detailing Kamyab Jawan’s business loan and skills development program.

He said the government has earmarked Rs 100 billion for commercial merit loans to young people who have business plans this year and would increase the budget every year.

“It will help young people to become self-sufficient,” said Imran Khan, adding that empowering young people will also help lead the country on a path to prosperity.

He said the biggest problem facing young people is unemployment and that they would come up with various programs to raise young people in the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that a report recently stated that over Rs 7 billion in loans have been disbursed to nearly 6,000 young people under the Kamyab Jawan Youth Entrepreneurship Program.

Details were shared at a program meeting chaired by Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar and attended by SAPM Usman Dar, Planning Secretary and others.

Launch of the PM Kamyab Jawan program for the upliftment of young people

Briefing participants on the Kamyab Jawan Youth Entrepreneurship Program, Usman Dar said that to date, they have provided loans of over Rs 7 billion to 5,852 young people.

We plan to expand the program and will provide loans to 100,000 more young people, SAPM said after Planning Minister Asad Umar asked it to find ways to finance 200,000 more young people.

