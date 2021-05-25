Fate of 75 KPK employees unclear despite president’s statement, Mardani complained to Jokowi





WARTAKOTALIVE.COM, JAKARTA– Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) politician Mardani Ali Sera is surprised that the leadership of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) appears to be ignoring President Joko Widodo’s statement regarding the plight of 75 employees who did not pass the National Insight Test. Mardani also reminded President Joko Widodo that Firli Bahuri and other KPK leaders had not followed the president’s instructions for eight days. “For Mr. @jokowi, do you know that his 8-day statement did not make any changes to the KPK leadership decree that deactivates 75 employees? There is an order from the President and the Constitutional Court that needs to be executed, “Mardani Ali Sera wrote on Twitter on Tuesday (5/25/2021). Also read: Denies leak after car crash with Lucky Alamsyah, Roy Suryo: I’m no coward Also read: Until April 2021, the state budget deficit reaches 138.1 trillion rupees, according to the Ministry of Finance Mardani considered that if there was no clarity over time, it would have the potential to cause a long commotion. “Increasingly, this can cause unnecessary noise that hampers @KPK_RI @kempanrb @BKNgoid’s corruption eradication program,” he said. The meeting discussed the fate of 75 employees The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), the State Civil Service Agency (BKN) and the Ministry of Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform (KemenPANRB) will meet on Tuesday (25/5/2021) The meeting was held to discuss the fate of 75 KPK employees who failed the National Insight Test (TWK) assessment, as a condition for changing their status to become the civilian apparatus of the state (ASN ). “Regarding the agenda of the coordination meeting of KPK, BKN, KemenPANRB and other related parties.” Also read: Government asks people to be patient and wait their turn to get vaccinated, don’t buy illegal covid-19 vaccines “The KPK employee status change follow-up meeting at ASN has important significance for KPK staff,” KPK interim spokesperson Ali Fikri said in a written statement on Tuesday (25 / 5/2021).







