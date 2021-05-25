As Nepalese Prime Minister Oli twists constitution and courts Modi, India changes tracks again, watches silently

Text size:

THis week as Narendra Modi’s government celebrates seven years in power, the biggest change in its foreign policy has not happened with the United States, Pakistan, Bangladesh or China, but Nepal.

What was once a close neighbor to whom Prime Minister Modi made his third foreign policy visit in August 2014 and brought down the house when he spoke to his parliament in Nepali was subjected to so many twists and turns that it is no longer clear whether New Delhi is trying to influence Kathmandu or whether Nepalese Prime Minister KP Oli is manipulating Indian leaders .

Nepali headache Louis XIV

As Jaishankar reaches the United States, there is complete silence in Delhi over how the Prime Minister of Nepal KP Oli has abused the constitution and twisting its clauses and conventions to cling to power. In recent weeks, with a little help from President Bidya Bhandari (Kathmandu Post described her as an acolyte of the PM), Oli is back as prime minister after losing a vote of confidence in parliament in early May and for the second time in six months, recommending the dissolution of parliament. (The last time he did this, in December 2020, the Nepalese Supreme Court rejected the decision.)

The irony is that less than a year ago Delhi and Oli were lined up on different sides of the skyline. Oli had insulted the Ashoka chakra, National Emblem of India, asking if its currency was hegemonic Singhamave Jayate or a peaceful Satyamev Jayate. His remarks to parliament come in the context of a unilateral cartographic incorporation of Indian territories such as Kalapani, Limpiyadhura and Lipulekh. The Nepalese map has been changed accordingly and Delhi has seen the red.

Cut to the present and to the obstinate silence of the Indies around the schemes of Olis. The Nepalese press is in turmoil, with the popular Nepalese language Kantipur monday everyday editing a caricature of Oli as king, with feather-sized emeralds and a pigeon’s egg in the crown (Oli reacted with fury, telling the press he has no respect for the democracy.) Kathmandu Post is assimilate Oli to Louis XIV, insisting that the declaration of the French emperors lEit’s me (I am the state) applies to the Prime Minister of Nepal.

the Kathmandu Posts Monday editorial read: The President and Prime Minister won in their unconstitutional ploy while the country lost. In their quest for excellence in Machiavellian betrayal, Bhandari and Oli destroyed political culture President Bhandari set a benchmark for not becoming a pawn in the hands of an authoritarian comrade.

Why India is calm

The question is why Delhi does not help protect the constitution it has worked on with the Nepalese for so many years, since the 2006 janandolan when Indian pressure caused the Nepalese monarch to give in and step aside so that Nepal could become a sovereign and democratic republic and which finally came into being in 2015?

Why doesn’t Delhi ask Oli to temper himself, as he did last year, when the army chief, MM Naravane, let this tumultuous move by Olis slip away to unilaterally take the lead. Indian territory was motivated by the Chinese next door?

Conversations with several political and Nepalese observers in Delhi and Kathmandu, both Indian and Nepalese, indicate that the game is complex.

First, it seems that if India has decided to take a super-pragmatic approach with the sense of Nepal, it will not take sides in the internal politics of the Nepalese. So Oli can continue to do what he is doing, including destroying the constitution, but India will not intervene. The argument is that this is the constitution of the Nepalese, not the Indies, so if the Nepalese want to destroy something for short term political gain, then that is their problem.

Second, Indian observers recognize that the small issue of modified Nepalese maps, past by no less than its parliament, could be a stumbling block in the improvement of bilateral relations. But these observers insist that if this problem sticks in the throat, it is after all just a problem across a whole spectrum, and it’s time to move on.

Third, there is the question of when this policy change began. Three months after the row of cards in May 2020, Oli reached out to greet PM Modi on the occasion of India’s Independence Day, to purify the air. It seems to have been the first drop. In October, India’s chief of external intelligence, head of the R&AW, Samant Goel, traveled to Kathmandu to meet with Oli although at the time it appeared that Goel and his colleague Arun Jain had been sent. to warn Oli about the map issue, which had bothered Delhi so much.

On the Goels Eve visit, Oli ordered the withdrawal of the textbooks that represented the new card; a few days after meeting Goel, Oli welcomed India to Dussehra online with the old map of the country.

The Goels visit was followed by several high profile visits. Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla and Army Chief Gen. MM Naravane quickly traveled to Kathmandu in November, while BJP Foreign Affairs Cell Chief Vijai Chauthaiwale went in december.

Many in Nepal believe that Chauthaiwale, a close confidant of Home Secretary Amit Shah, is the new Ram Madhav a reference to the RSS general secretary who, during the first Modi government, played an important role in expanding relations India-Nepal.

A change in policy

As to the question of why India forgave Oli, speculation is common in Nepal that the Modi government no longer wants to deal with Pushpa Kamal Dahal, or Prachanda, the leader of the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist-Center); or with the Nepalese Congress-led coalition, which has close ties to the Indian Congress, and which applied to the Supreme Court on Monday for it invalidate Oli’s recommendation to dissolve parliament.

Nepalese politicians opposed to Oli believe he is wooing PM Modi with his Hindutva diary becoming the first Nepalese communist leader to visit the Pashupatinath temple and order gold ornaments for the deity, prompting comments that he might push for a pro-hindu and pro-monarchy constituency; by welcoming the merger of the leaders of the pro-monarchical party Rastriya Prajatantra with his own; through install idols of Ram, Sita and Laxman to Chitwans Ayodhyapuri this Ram Navami and simultaneously expel dissidents from his own party.

A second view is that India tried hard to persuade Prachanda, Olis’ key opponent, to abandon his friendship with Beijing, but disagreed. It is not clear whether Oli, whose friendship with the Chinese Ambassador as well as with Chinese politicians has been public in recent years, has now agreed to align with India’s vision for expansion. of China’s influence in South Asia.

What is clear is that India has once again changed its policy towards Nepal. Does this mean that Delhi may be ready to revise the hard-earned gains the new republic has won over the past 15 years, as it transformed from a monarchy to a secular democratic nation, perhaps even in the costs of the constitution?

The jury, which is worrying, seems to be absent at the moment.

The author is a consulting editor. Opinions are personal.

(Edited by Neera Majumdar)

