UK: ICU nurse who treated Prime Minister Johnson resigns, citing cesspool of COVID illness

The intensive care nurse who looked after Prime Minister Boris Johnson when he was treated for COVID-19 has left the National Health Service (NHS), denouncing his hospital conditions as a COVID cesspool and a shitshow absolute.

Jenny McGee was one of the nurses Johnson congratulated on watching over him when he was admitted critically ill to St Thomas’s Hospital in London in April 2020.

St Thomas’ Hospital in London where Boris Johnson was treated for COVID-19 (credit: Adrian Pingstone-Wikimedia Commons)

The New Zealand-born nurse worked in intensive care at the large teaching hospital and the large trauma center, which is part of an academic health sciences center. Johnson spent two nights in intensive care starting April 5. Recovering, he said of McGee and another nurse, Luis Pitarma. The reason my body finally started getting enough oxygen was that for every second of the night they were watching.

McGee said she resigned due to the government’s disrespect for the NHS and healthcare workers. Many nurses felt that the government had not managed the indecision very effectively, so many mixed messages. It was just very upsetting.

His damning condemnation of conditions at a major London hospital proves that the BMJ (formerly, British medical journal) was consistent with his description of government policy in the pandemic as social murder.

Even though the deadly virus was identified in January 2020, the Johnson government, like others internationally, refused to take action and publicly advocated a policy of collective immunity. It was only after securing a massive bailout for banks and large corporations in March, and in the face of growing public opposition, that a lockdown was put in place. Johnson, who had insisted on shaking hands and refusing to wear a mask, was rushed to hospital on April 6, 2020, amid the first wave of COVID-19 infections and deaths between March and May 2020.

McGee revealed Johnson’s staff attempted to co-opt her in an applause for the NHS photoshoot in July, during what she believed was a private thank you visit to Downing Street. By then, the first lockdown had been lifted and the Conservative government and the Labor Party were insisting that the economy be fully reopened. Calls to reopen schools were at the heart of this effort, as the ruling elite sought to force parents into unsafe workplaces, with Labor’s Sir Keir Starmer stressing that there could not be and if , nor but about the reopening of educational institutions.

This murderous indifference to the lives of workers fueled an even more deadly wave of the pandemic between December 2020 and February 2021. It is now known that Johnson was so fiercely opposed to a new lockdown that it thundered in October that ‘he preferred to see the bodies piling up high. their thousands.

People add to the National Covid Memorial Wall. The wall is adjacent to Saint Thomas Hospital in London. Each heart represents one of the more than 150,000 people who have died from COVID-19 in Britain. (credit: WSWS media)

The bodies were indeed piling up high. McGee’s description of a COVID cesspool and shit storm at his hospital refers to that time. I don’t know how to describe the horror of what we were going through. We were desperate, she told Channel 4.

Conditions at St Thomas have been replicated across the country. Official statistics presented by Julian Russell, on the NHS Providers blog, show that in England, at the peak of the first wave, daily infections were 5,107, although significantly underreported due to lack of testing. In the second, they reached 61,757 per day. Hospital admissions fell from a daily average of 1,500 in the first wave to 2,500 in the second.

As of January 2021, there was an average of 30,500 COVID-19 patients hospitalized each day. On January 26 of this year, the UK passed the tragic 100,000 death mark from the virus by examining the government’s daily death data. In January 2021 alone, England recorded nearly 30,000 deaths from COVID-19, about a third of the country’s total to date.

The extent of the suffering is criminal. But what the numbers don’t show are the numbers that taken COVID-19 in hospital, after being admitted for other illnesses. Public Health England estimated that more than 15% of COVID cases in patients were acquired after admission. Former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt said: We believe that between 20 and 40% of people who have died from COVID across the country have contracted the infection in their hospital. A Health Services Journal Analysis of NHS England data in December found the nosocomial infection rate to be over one in three in some areas.

It is already known that retirement homes for the elderly have been a center of the spread of the virus, with more than 50,000 residents believed to have died. With the number of infections and deaths from COVID acquired in hospitals, this means that tens of thousands of people have been put at risk of death in environments where they should have been guaranteed safety and protection.

In both areas, the underlying causes are the same lack of adequate personal protective equipment (PPE), failure to track and trace infections, poor or no sickness benefits, and staff overwhelmed by shortages. and working under terrible pressure. More than a decade of austerity has seen the number of UK hospital beds increase from 240,000 in 2000 to 163,900 in 2018, making it more difficult to implement social distancing measures.

Healthcare workers and their families have suffered some of the highest death rates. A recent BMJ study showed that healthcare workers in contact with patients and their immediate families were three times more likely than the general population to be admitted to hospital with COVID. Between March and December 2020 alone, it is estimated that more than 850 healthcare workers died from COVID. The actual and up-to-date figure will be much higher.

Still, the government insists NHS staff should only receive an effective pay cut increased by 1% and, in England, has rejected even a one-time COVID bonus of 500 for healthcare workers.

McGee’s comments were subsequently largely buried. Neither the government, nor the Labor and union bureaucracy want a policy review of the Lives which is responsible for the situation it describes. Especially when their combined efforts are directed towards dismantling even limited restrictions still in place, as they completely reopen the economy in the face of the spread of new, more infectious variants.

Unions have taken advantage of the pandemic to consolidate their corporate relations with government and management, joining numerous working groups as the health and lives of their members are threatened on a daily basis. Unison General Secretary Christina McAnea (then Deputy General Secretary) was part of the government working group on COVID-19 Social Protection Support, established in June 2020. Professor Jane Cummings, President of the Royal College of Nursing ( RCN), was also present.

Such bodies were not created to express the concerns of workers or users of these services, but to suppress them. Subsequently, in Scotland, Unison, the GMB and the Royal College of Midwives approved a 4% single-year salary deal, hailing it as a significant step up from the miserable 1% offered in England. Members of the MRC and GMB in Scotland overwhelmingly rejected the still paltry and divisive agreement. But across the UK, the MRC has limited its opposition to petitions and calls for the government to see meaning.

Healthcare workers in the UK must look to their world-class siblings for a way forward. Fierce opposition is growing across the world among healthcare workers defending their rights, as well as those of patients and society as a whole. Strikes and protests have erupted from India, Israel and Japan to Bolivia, France and the United States.

Mass discontent must find united political and industrial expression through the building of democratic committees in workplaces and hospitals under the International Alliance of Grassroots Committee Workers (IWA-RFC). Contact the WSWS today for assistance in setting up a grassroots committee in your area.