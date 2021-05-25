Connect with us

UK: ICU nurse who treated Prime Minister Johnson resigns, citing cesspool of COVID illness

The intensive care nurse who looked after Prime Minister Boris Johnson when he was treated for COVID-19 has left the National Health Service (NHS), denouncing his hospital conditions as a COVID cesspool and a shitshow absolute.

Jenny McGee was one of the nurses Johnson congratulated on watching over him when he was admitted critically ill to St Thomas’s Hospital in London in April 2020.

St Thomas’ Hospital in London where Boris Johnson was treated for COVID-19 (credit: Adrian Pingstone-Wikimedia Commons)

The New Zealand-born nurse worked in intensive care at the large teaching hospital and the large trauma center, which is part of an academic health sciences center. Johnson spent two nights in intensive care starting April 5. Recovering, he said of McGee and another nurse, Luis Pitarma. The reason my body finally started getting enough oxygen was that for every second of the night they were watching.

McGee said she resigned due to the government’s disrespect for the NHS and healthcare workers. Many nurses felt that the government had not managed the indecision very effectively, so many mixed messages. It was just very upsetting.

His damning condemnation of conditions at a major London hospital proves that the BMJ (formerly, British medical journal) was consistent with his description of government policy in the pandemic as social murder.

Even though the deadly virus was identified in January 2020, the Johnson government, like others internationally, refused to take action and publicly advocated a policy of collective immunity. It was only after securing a massive bailout for banks and large corporations in March, and in the face of growing public opposition, that a lockdown was put in place. Johnson, who had insisted on shaking hands and refusing to wear a mask, was rushed to hospital on April 6, 2020, amid the first wave of COVID-19 infections and deaths between March and May 2020.

McGee revealed Johnson’s staff attempted to co-opt her in an applause for the NHS photoshoot in July, during what she believed was a private thank you visit to Downing Street. By then, the first lockdown had been lifted and the Conservative government and the Labor Party were insisting that the economy be fully reopened. Calls to reopen schools were at the heart of this effort, as the ruling elite sought to force parents into unsafe workplaces, with Labor’s Sir Keir Starmer stressing that there could not be and if , nor but about the reopening of educational institutions.

