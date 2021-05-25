Erdoan on Cyprus: “Talks will only take place between two separate states”





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan is making recognition of the “sovereign equality” of Turkish-speaking Cypriots as a prerequisite for the continuation of the talks. “If new talks are to take place on Cyprus, they should no longer take place between the two communities, but between the two states,” Erdoan said during the ceremony to open a water supply tunnel for the occupied territories of northern Cyprus. Erdoan made the recognition of “equal status” and “sovereign equality” for Turkish-speaking Cypriots a precondition for launching new negotiations on the Cyprus issue. Regarding the recent talks held in Geneva, he said the talks ended in deadlock due to “the uncompromising attitude of the Greek side”, which, as he put it, is “detached. events on the island ”. He of course omitted that the position of the Republic of Cyprus, which Turkey wrongly calls the “Greek side”, enjoys the full support of the United Nations, the United States, China, Russia and many others. others, while Turkey’s position is one-sided. Noting that Turkey has supplied, on an annual basis, 75 million cubic meters of water to the occupied territories via an undersea pipeline, Erdoan said that “Ankara is determined not to leave Turkish Cyprus in need of ‘other people”. Turkish-speaking Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar also submitted a written proposal for a two-state solution – for the first time since 1977 – and the start of talks on the Cypriot issue. The Secretary General of the United Nations, Antnio Guterres, made it clear to the Turkish-speaking Cypriot community and to Turkey that the solution sought by them would probably not be recognized by the United Nations or the European Union. Cypriot President Nikos Anastasiadis said after talks ended that there would be no tolerance for further efforts from Turkey and such an attempt would be a reason for not participating in future efforts United Nations. Turkey in 1974 invaded the northern part of Cyprus, creating more than 200,000 Greek refugees and thousands of deaths. The so-called Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) is an illegal entity created after the Turkish invasion of northern Cyprus. It is not recognized by any other state in the world other than Turkey, and has been considered an illegal entity by United Nations Security Council resolutions.541and550. READ MORE: elik: Greece and Cyprus are to blame for non-resolution. Publicity.

