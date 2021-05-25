Connect with us

Why IPS leaders Rakesh Asthana and YC Modi, the government’s choice for CBI chief post, were excluded

Published

22 seconds ago

on

By


Archival photos of BSF chief executive Rakesh Asthana and NIA chief YC Modi. | Photo: PTI / Commons
New Delhi: Two of Narendra Modi government’s top picks for India Central Bureau (CBI) chief, Rakesh Asthana and YC Modi, have been dismissed as India’s Chief Justice NV Ramana cites court rule supreme that has never been used before in the selection of CBI chefs, ThePrint has learned.

Ramana pointed to a SC rule that states that any IPS officer with less than six months to retire should not be considered for police chief positions.

While the rule has been used on several occasions to exclude the names of Directors General of Police (DGP), this was the first time the rule was invoked for the appointment of the head of the CBI, well-placed sources said. .

Ramana was the one to invoke the SC rule, and Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury backed him, giving the two majority in the three-member panel, sources said. The selection board includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice Ramana and opposition leader Chowdhury.

The names of Asthana and Modi had already been shortlisted by the government.

On Monday, the very powerful selection panel shortlisted three more names for the job after a 90-minute meeting.

Today, former Maharashtra DGP Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) General Manager KR Chandra and Interior Ministry Special Secretary VSK Kaumudi are vying for the post.

ThePrint has contacted spokespersons for the Department of Personnel and Training and the Prime Minister’s Office for comment via calls and texts, but there was no response until this report was released.

How Modi and Asthana behaved under Modi’s government

Rakesh Asthana and YC Modi were favorites for the post until Monday. Both officers of the 1984 batch of the Indian Police Service, they held important positions in the center under the Narendra Modi government.

YC Modi has been the head of the country’s premier counterterrorism agency, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) since 2017.

Meanwhile, Asthana, who is currently the Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF) had been the special director of the CBI earlier before he, along with then director Alok Verma, was deported. of the anti-corruption agency after a public dispute between the two.

