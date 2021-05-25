Protest against vaccine shortage in Dir hospitals – Journal





DIR LOWER: Pakistanis working in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries held a protest outside the Timergara Press Club on Monday against the AstraZeneca vaccine shortage in government hospitals.

Dozens of overseas Pakistanis gathered outside the press club and chanted slogans against the government for not paying attention to their problem.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahmad Sadiq, Maulana Mohammad Nabi Shah and others complained that the visas of the majority of their colleagues expired when the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia did not allow the foreigner without vaccination from AstraZeneca.

They said the majority of public hospitals were lacking this vaccine, which made them face difficulties. They called on Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad to take note of the matter and raise it with the Saudi authorities so that they can easily travel to the country. foreigner for their work.

Meanwhile, Jamaat-i-Islami District Emir Izazul Mulk Afkari and Deputy Secretary General Engineer Hafiz Yaqubur Rehman called on the government to take note of the issue.

Speaking to local reporters in Timergara, they said the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has recommended the AstraZeneca vaccine to people visiting that country, but it is currently not available in government hospitals.

UPLIFT DIAGRAM: Special Assistant to Chief Prison Minister Shafiullah Khan said on Monday that the government had approved a gravity program to provide water to the town of Timergara.

Speaking to a group of local reporters at his residence, the lawmaker said the government was determined to carry out rehabilitation projects to help people.

He said millions of rupees would be spent on Timergara’s gravity program for the provision of drinking water.

He said the federal government had also approved the Chakdara-Timergara highway and that work would start soon. He said he hoped the government would allocate funds for the Gopalum irrigation project as it was a long-standing request from residents of Timergara, Talash and Adenzai.

Posted in Dawn on May 25, 2021

