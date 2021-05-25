President Joko Widodo inaugurates Governor and Deputy Governor of Central Kalimantan, 2021-2024





President of the Republic of Indonesia (RI) Joko Widodo appoint Sugianto Sabran and Edy Pratowo as governor and deputy governor Central Kalimantan Mandate (central) 2021-2024. Procession inauguration of the governor and the vice-governor was held directly at the State Palace in Jakarta on Tuesday (5/25/2021). The governor's wife and the deputy governor's wife were present, namely Yulistra Ivo Azhari Sugianto Sabran and Nunu Andriani Edy Pratowo. In addition, there were also members of Commission III DPR RI Agustiar Sabran, President of the Provincial DPRD of Central Kalimantan, Wiyatno, Regional Secretary of the Province of Central Kalimantan Fahrizal Fitri. The inauguration procession begins with the singing of the song Indonesia Raya, followed by the reading of the Presidential Decree of the Republic of Indonesia regarding the inauguration of the Governor and Deputy Governor of Central Kalimantan for the term of 2021-2024 by the deputy for the administration of devices at the State Secretariat. The series of processions was extended with the swearing-in of the governor and deputy governor of Kalteng department time 2021-2024 by the president. The inauguration ended with the singing of the song Indonesia Raya and congratulations from the President and Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia. Before being inaugurated, Governor Sugianto Sabran thanked all the people of Central Kalimantan who had supported the 2020 simultaneous regional head election (Pilkada). He also asked for the support of all the people of Central Kalimantan to make the inauguration process run smoothly. Meanwhile, the Deputy Governor of Central Kalimantan, Edy Pratowo, also expressed his gratitude to the entire population of Central Kalimantan. << On behalf of myself and my family, I would like to thank all the citizens of Pulang Pisau Regency in particular, and the people of Central Kalimantan in general, and ask them for their prayers so that today, together with Mr. H. Sugianto Sabran will inaugurate the State Palace. Progress for the benefit of Central Kalimantan towards Central Kalimantan is increasingly blessed, "he said.

