Politics
Under Modi’s government, officials lost initiative and dynamism. India pays the price
Text size:
NOTSo long ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ridiculed Indian officials in Parliament when he interrogates if the government should be run by babus, to put it mildly for the bureaucrats. It’s ironic to see the PM now, addressing the same babus, the district magistrates of India.
If one thing has been signaled by the Covid-19 crisis, it is the complete and colossal failure of the institution of Indian government. Of Minimum governance, a slogan coined by Prime Minister Modi in 2014, to No Governance in 2021. The Modi government at the Center has not only failed in anticipation of the second wave, but it continues to flounder and remains utterly incapable of handling the situation. .
It is not difficult to see the reason behind this systematic neglect of India’s steel frame, repeatedly demeaned and undermined.
Also read: Not much enthusiasm for Modi’s latest IAS side-entry push, around 1,200 applications
What public servants now stand for
Some may argue that Prime Minister Modi prefers to work directly through bureaucrats, to the detriment of his ministers. But the fact remains that he prefers to work with a handful of select bureaucrats, not with the civil service system. In this light, even the so-called reforms introduced by the Modi government are not systemic in nature, but are designed to chain committed officials and not independent officials.
The system of accountability of public servants to elected officials rests on two assumptions, both of which are inherently flawed.
The first assumption is that the representatives of the public would be motivated to work from a sense of public service. But the reality is that political activity has turned into a business enterprise. People invest huge amounts of resources to achieve electoral victories. All of India’s political parties are now populated by small to medium-sized entrepreneurs, not public service oriented leaders.
The second hypothesis is that the representatives of the peoples will in fact represent the people who elect them. In a situation where the spirit of service has disappeared, there is now a willingness to profit from a previous investment. As a result, representatives are more likely to prioritize business interests over the needs of the public.
The result of the supremacy of elected leaders is that administrative agents have been marginalized by business interests at all levels of government. It had catastrophic consequences, as we are seeing now.
Also read: IAS officer Iqbal Chahal, BMC chief and Mumbais Covid hero, was once kicked out by the Modi government
Modi government weakens civil service
One of the first Actions of the Modi government was to remove the mandatory requirement of penalties for prosecuting officials, a feature that stripped any sense of legal protection available to them. This was followed by the deletion so-called red beacons, the only vestige of authority and prestige available to officials in the field.
In the absence of prestige and authority, officers lose their initiative and dynamism. In various state governments, the district magistrate’s office has been reduced to a glorified post office that receives instructions from various government departments and passes them on to field officers.
The departments are headed by ministers. It is no secret in India that most departmental officer assignments at district level are made on the basis of extracurricular considerations and not such factors as merit and efficiency. The offices of chief secretaries and secretaries also no longer enjoy the protection and prestige of the head of the political executive to which they were once accustomed. These are also largely named on the basis of extracurricular considerations.
Most of the administrative powers of department heads and field heads have been usurped by the political executive. This has shaken the principle of the single command line. In the absence of authority and in light of the immediate availability of departmental ministers, departmental secretaries and district authorities became toothless.
The effectiveness of administrators has all but disappeared, thanks to various political decisions taken over the past decades.
The country’s judicial institutions also take great pleasure in disparaging the civil service, often deliberately humiliating senior officials. It is extremely disheartening to note that during Delhi’s recent oxygen availability crisis, senior government officials spent several days waiting in various courts, when their time could have been better spent trying to find solutions. solutions to the problem.
The result of all this denigration and the removal of constitutional protections is that public servants are no longer able to express their opinions when it is most necessary. Without protection and freedom of action, we would only have suppliants and sycophants, and not lucid and impartial advisers and executors of political will.
It is of the utmost importance, in the interests of the Indian people, that the constitutional protections afforded to public servants envisaged by the founding fathers of India under the Constitution be restored as soon as possible.
Samir Singh Chandel is an IAS group officer from 1989, who volunteered to retire as Principal Secretary of the Government of Rajasthan. Opinions are personal.
Subscribe to our channels on Youtube & Telegram
Why the news media is in crisis and how to fix it
India needs even more free, fair, open-ended, questioning journalism in the face of multiple crises.
But the news media are in a crisis of their own. There have been brutal layoffs and pay cuts. The best of journalism is shrinking, giving in to crass spectacle in prime time.
ThePrint has the best young reporters, columnists and editors working for it. To support journalism of this quality, smart, thoughtful people like you have to pay the price. Whether you live in India or abroad, you can do it here.
Support our journalism
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit