Under Modi’s government, officials lost initiative and dynamism. India pays the price

NOTSo long ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ridiculed Indian officials in Parliament when he interrogates if the government should be run by babus, to put it mildly for the bureaucrats. It’s ironic to see the PM now, addressing the same babus, the district magistrates of India.

If one thing has been signaled by the Covid-19 crisis, it is the complete and colossal failure of the institution of Indian government. Of Minimum governance, a slogan coined by Prime Minister Modi in 2014, to No Governance in 2021. The Modi government at the Center has not only failed in anticipation of the second wave, but it continues to flounder and remains utterly incapable of handling the situation. .

It is not difficult to see the reason behind this systematic neglect of India’s steel frame, repeatedly demeaned and undermined.

What public servants now stand for

Some may argue that Prime Minister Modi prefers to work directly through bureaucrats, to the detriment of his ministers. But the fact remains that he prefers to work with a handful of select bureaucrats, not with the civil service system. In this light, even the so-called reforms introduced by the Modi government are not systemic in nature, but are designed to chain committed officials and not independent officials.

The system of accountability of public servants to elected officials rests on two assumptions, both of which are inherently flawed.

The first assumption is that the representatives of the public would be motivated to work from a sense of public service. But the reality is that political activity has turned into a business enterprise. People invest huge amounts of resources to achieve electoral victories. All of India’s political parties are now populated by small to medium-sized entrepreneurs, not public service oriented leaders.

The second hypothesis is that the representatives of the peoples will in fact represent the people who elect them. In a situation where the spirit of service has disappeared, there is now a willingness to profit from a previous investment. As a result, representatives are more likely to prioritize business interests over the needs of the public.

The result of the supremacy of elected leaders is that administrative agents have been marginalized by business interests at all levels of government. It had catastrophic consequences, as we are seeing now.

Modi government weakens civil service

One of the first Actions of the Modi government was to remove the mandatory requirement of penalties for prosecuting officials, a feature that stripped any sense of legal protection available to them. This was followed by the deletion so-called red beacons, the only vestige of authority and prestige available to officials in the field.

In the absence of prestige and authority, officers lose their initiative and dynamism. In various state governments, the district magistrate’s office has been reduced to a glorified post office that receives instructions from various government departments and passes them on to field officers.

The departments are headed by ministers. It is no secret in India that most departmental officer assignments at district level are made on the basis of extracurricular considerations and not such factors as merit and efficiency. The offices of chief secretaries and secretaries also no longer enjoy the protection and prestige of the head of the political executive to which they were once accustomed. These are also largely named on the basis of extracurricular considerations.

Most of the administrative powers of department heads and field heads have been usurped by the political executive. This has shaken the principle of the single command line. In the absence of authority and in light of the immediate availability of departmental ministers, departmental secretaries and district authorities became toothless.

The effectiveness of administrators has all but disappeared, thanks to various political decisions taken over the past decades.

The country’s judicial institutions also take great pleasure in disparaging the civil service, often deliberately humiliating senior officials. It is extremely disheartening to note that during Delhi’s recent oxygen availability crisis, senior government officials spent several days waiting in various courts, when their time could have been better spent trying to find solutions. solutions to the problem.

The result of all this denigration and the removal of constitutional protections is that public servants are no longer able to express their opinions when it is most necessary. Without protection and freedom of action, we would only have suppliants and sycophants, and not lucid and impartial advisers and executors of political will.

It is of the utmost importance, in the interests of the Indian people, that the constitutional protections afforded to public servants envisaged by the founding fathers of India under the Constitution be restored as soon as possible.

Samir Singh Chandel is an IAS group officer from 1989, who volunteered to retire as Principal Secretary of the Government of Rajasthan. Opinions are personal.

