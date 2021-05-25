The dollar is weakening; Fed officials repeat mantra of decline for longer by Investing.com







By Peter Nurse Investing.com – The dollar weakened as European trade began on Tuesday, with Federal Reserve officials keen to stick to the recent mantra that inflationary pressures were temporary in nature and banks’ super-easy monetary policies power plants were here to stay. At 2:55 a.m. ET (7:55 a.m. GMT), the, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six other currencies, was down 0.1% to 89.735, hovering above a low of four months. traded 0.1% higher at 1.2231, not far from last week’s three-month high at 1.2245, was largely flat at 108.73, rose 0.2% to 1.4180 , while risk sensitivity was up 0.1% to 0.7758. of the Federal Reserve’s April policy meeting last week gave the short-lived dollar a boost as they indicated a number of policymakers wanted to discuss cutting bond purchases central banks, fearing that the massive stimulus is already pouring into a recovering economy. could fuel inflation. However, a series of Fed officials – Gov. Lael Brainard, Atlanta Fed Chairman Raphael Bostic and St. Louis James Bullard – pushed back on Monday the threat that a spike in price pressures will prove to be lasting at as the US economy reopens, eager to make sure the message remained that the central bank was not going anywhere soon. “I think there will come a time when we can talk more about changing the parameters of monetary policy, I don’t think we should do that when we are still in the pandemic,” Bullard said, and was typical of their comments. Softer data would add weight to their opinions, and later on Tuesday the market expects to fall nearly 5% in April from the previous month and erode a bit in May. Elsewhere, rose 0.2% to 8.3971, with the Turkish lira again under pressure after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sacked the country’s central bank deputy governor Oguzhan Ozbas, replacing him with Semih Tumen , labor economist and professor of economics in Ankara. based at TED University. The move comes just two months after Erdogan sacked the bank’s third governor in less than two years, Naci Agbal, a move that shocked the market as he was seen as trying to restore central bank credibility. The lira has lost about 14% against the dollar since he was sacked. was largely flat at 72,857 as the Indian rupee outperformed, up 1.5% against the dollar in May, on signs that the Indian virus crisis may abate. India on Tuesday released 196,427 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, its lowest daily increase in infections since April 14. was broadly flat at 14,345, with the Bank of Indonesia having to keep its policy rate later Tuesday at a record 3.5% to protect the rupee. The rupee fell 1.1% last week, its biggest drop since February, amid new signals that the US Federal Reserve may start considering loosening stimulus this year, which has put pressure on emerging markets.

