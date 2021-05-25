



BEIJING (AP) China on Tuesday denounced plans for a People’s Court in Britain over genocide allegations against Uyghurs and other Turkish Muslims in China’s Xinjiang region. Northwestern Regions Government spokesman Xu Guixiang said China condemned and despised the hearings, which are expected to attract dozens of witnesses when they begin in early June. The tribunal, which lacks government backing, is to be chaired by prominent lawyer Geoffrey Nice, who has led the prosecution against former Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic and worked with the International Criminal Court. This is a total violation of international law and order, a serious desecration of the victims of a veritable genocide and a serious provocation to the 25 million people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang, a Xu told reporters at the latest during a series of briefings in Beijing. intended to counter growing criticism of Chinese policy in Xinjiang. The region has become a major foreign policy puzzle for China, which is accused of locking up more than a million Uyghurs, Kazakhs and members of other minority groups in re-education camps where they are. forced to denounce their traditional culture and swear loyalty to China. Ruling Communist Party and its leader, Xi Jinping. Women in the region also testified that they were forced to undergo contraceptive measures, children were allegedly taken from their parents in jail, and allegations of forced labor prompted multinational companies to sever ties with the mainstream industry. Xinjiang cotton plant. China says it has only provided vocational training and advice to de-radicalize those influenced by jihadist propaganda after years of violent outbursts against Chinese rule in the region. Although the court ruling is not binding on any government, organizers hope the process of publicly presenting the evidence will force international action to tackle the alleged abuses in Xinjiang. Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said before stepping down that China’s policies against Muslims and ethnic minorities in Xinjiang amounted to crimes against humanity and genocide. His successor, Antony Blinken, reiterated this statement on his first day in office. The Associated Press reported last year that the Chinese government systematically forced sterilization and abortion on Uyghurs and other Muslim women, and sent many to camps simply because they had too many children.







