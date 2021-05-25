Narendra Modi even loses the confidence of the supporters?

A tweet from a person called Vijay Parikh went viral on Twitter. Vijay Parikh is from Modi’s Gujarat and donated 2.51 Lakh rupees for PM CARES fund of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He donated the amount in July 2020 and not even a year has passed, he is not satisfied with the work of the Modi government.

Vijay Parekh could not find a bed for his “dying” mother (he calls). He expressed his displeasure on social media and this tweet went viral on social media. “A donation of 251,000 euros could not secure the bed of my dying mother. Please indicate how much more should I give to reserve a spot for the 3rd wave so that I don’t lose any more members (sic), ”he tweeted.

In another tweet, he even lamented not having a recall option for failing leaders for at least five years. This is just an indication of how the Modi government has completely failed to deal with the second wave of COVID in the country. In Modi’s seven-year rule, this appears to be the biggest failure.

People supported this government when they faced serious problems in the name of demonetization, GST, unplanned foreclosure, etc. But even Modi’s supporters could not bear the fact that the government is completely unprepared and failed to prepare the medical infrastructure during the interval between the first wave and the second wave.

A 251k donation could not secure my dying mother’s bed. Please indicate how much more should I give to reserve a spot for the 3rd wave so that I don’t lose any more members.@PMOIndia, Rajnathsingh, @RSSorg, @smritiirani, @rashtrapatibhvn pic.twitter.com/9a66NxBlHG – Vijay Parikh (VeejayParikh) May 24, 2021

