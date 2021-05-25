Sir Richard Hadlee names Ben Stokes as current best all-rounder





New Zealand cricketer legend Sir Richard Hadlee is considered one of the best all-rounders in the history of the game and he himself chose Englands Ben Stokes as the best all-rounder out of a large number of current players. .

Richard Hadlee is included in the pantheon of versatile cricketers alongside Sir Garfield Sobers, Richie Benaud, Kapil Dev, Sir Ian Botham, Imran Khan and Jacques Kallis, among others. Hadlee was the first fast bowler to hit the 400 wicket mark in the cricket test and finished with 431 wickets and 3,124 runs in the format.

Ben Stokes. (Photo: BCCI)

He also took 158 wickets in 115 ODI and scored 1751 races for New Zealand from 1973 to 1990.

Ben Stokes stands out as number one – he’s a competitor, quality batsman and practical bowler: Sir Richard Hadlee

Speaking to The Times of India, Hadlee spoke out on today’s all-rounders and picked his number one pick as the best all-rounder of the present day.

Despite the name of Shakib Al Hasan, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes and others, Sir Hadlee decided to join Englands Ben Stokes as the main all-rounder of the current generation and also explained why he chose him. . The versatile Maverick had a phenomenal 2019 and was aptly named BBC Sports Personality of the Year and ICC Player of the Year.

Ben Stokes. (Photo by Gareth Copley / Getty Images)

Today, when I look at the all-rounders, Ben Stokes stands out as number one – he’s a competitor, a quality batsman and a handy bowler who has single-handedly won games for England. Ravindra Jadeja, Shakib Al Hasan, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes and Jason Holder are all worth it, Hadlee said.

He also remembered the all-rounder battle in the 1970s and 80s when he had competition from Ian Botham, Imran Khan and Kapil Dev. He also called South African Jacques Kallis the best all-rounder of the late 90s and 2000s.

Imran Khan, Ian Botham, Richard Hadlee and Kapil Dev – four great all-rounders from the 70s and 80s (Photo – Getty)

The battle of the allrounders in the 1970s and 1980s was a special time. We all competed against each other and there was a strong desire and determination to be successful. My role in the team was to surpass Imy, Beefy or Kaps. While there was a huge rivalry between the four of us, there was also mutual respect, Hadlee said.

Sir Richard Hadlee is considered one of the best New Zealand players to ever play alongside Martin Crowe, Brendon McCullum, Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson, to name a few.

Read also: Without India, the face of world cricket would be very different: Sir Richard Hadlee

