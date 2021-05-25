Mardani PKS questions Jokowi’s instructions not carried out by KPK





VIVA Chairman of the DPP Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) Mardani Ali Sera, asked the management of the Commission for the eradication of corruption (NCP), who have yet to carry out the instructions of President Joko Widodo. It’s been over a week since President Joko Widodo’s directive regarding tracking KPK employees who have not passed the National Insight Test (TWK). However, so far, according to Mardani, there has been no change. The 75 employees were released on the basis of KPK Decree No. 652 regarding the deactivation of employees who did not pass the TWK test. Also read: DPR offers Anies to open opportunities for foreign ASNs to participate in job auctions According to Mardani, currently he has entered the eighth day from the direction of Jokowi. However, there has been no change in the leadership of the KPK. “For Mr. Jokowi, do you know that his statement did not make any changes to the KPK leadership decree that invalidates 75 employees?” Mardani said on his Twitter account @MardaniAliSera on Tuesday March 25, 2021. According to Mardani, the Corruption Eradication Commission should immediately revoke the decree because the rationale is clear. The decision of the Constitutional Court stated that during the test, the transfer of the status of an employee from the KPK to ASN must not be prejudicial to the employee concerned. Then reinforced with instructions President Jokowi, who demanded that the National Vision Test (TWK) taken by KPK agents not be used as a basis for deciding the fate of its agents. If the KPK leadership did not immediately implement President Jokowi’s directive, according to Mardani, there would be an outcry. The corruption eradication program can also be disrupted. “There is an order from the President and the Constitutional Court that must be executed. Increasingly, this can cause unnecessary noise that hinders the corruption eradication program,” he wrote. Previously, it was reported, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) responded to the relocation of 75 KPK employees. Jokowi sees the national insight test assessment improving. But on the other hand, the nationality test must be carefully considered so as not to invalidate the employees. The national test, the head of state said, should be part of what maximizes eradication work. “If there are any gaps, I think there is still a chance to improve, through formal education on national knowledge and corrective actions need to be taken at individual and organizational levels,” Jokowi said in its press release of Monday, May 17, 2021.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos