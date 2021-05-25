Boris Johnsons comments on the burqa gave the impression that Tories are insensitive to Muslim communities, magazine says

Boris Johnsons’ comments on women wearing the burqa gave the impression that Tories were insensitive to Muslim communities, according to an independent review of allegations of Islamophobia within the Tory Party.

In a specific message to the Prime Minister, the review led by Professor Swaran Singh said the Conservative Party leadership should set a good example when it comes to proper behavior and language.

Several witnesses told Professor Singhs’ investigation that they found Mr Johnson’s language discriminatory and unacceptable, according to the report.

And a witness told the inquest that the comments led to a sharp increase in anti-Muslim events reported to Project Tell MAMA, which records incidents of hatred of Islamophobia.

But Mr Johnson declined to apologize for his comments to the inquiry, saying only he was sorry for any offense committed and adding that he would not use the same language as the Prime Minister.

advised < style="display:block;padding-top:68.2927%"/> British vaccinations against Covid-19: latest figures < style="display:block;padding-top:68.2927%"/> Report says British Tories seen as insensitive to Muslims < style="display:block;padding-top:68.2927%"/> Tory report on Islamophobia live: Boris Johnson Burka comments insensitive to Muslims

He acknowledged that the fight to eliminate discrimination on the part of the Conservative Party was not yet over, but insisted that the party had changed over the past 20 years and was open to opportunity and talent.

He told the inquiry: If you are a young Muslim child and want to grow up and become prime minister, you should join the Conservative Party. We believe in opportunity and talent. If we have an image problem, it is because the general public does not yet know how much the party has changed in recent years.

Mr Johnson sparked the fury in 2018 with a newspaper column in which he said he felt fully entitled to expect women to remove the covers from his face when speaking to him during his visit. MP’s office – and schools and universities should be able to take the same approach if a student shows up … looking like a bank robber.

Writing shortly after his resignation as Foreign Secretary, Mr Johnson said it was strange and intimidating to expect women to cover their faces, adding: I would go further and say that it is absolutely ridiculous that people choose to look like mailboxes.

In interviews during the 2019 election campaign, he said he was sorry for any offense I had caused, but declined to apologize for the article, which he insisted no was not written with the intention of offending.

During his oral testimony at the inquest, Mr Johnson was challenged over these comments, as well as previous articles in which he referred to blacks having watermelon smiles and said fear of Islam was a natural reaction for any non-Muslim reading the Quran.

Describing his articles as often parody, satirical, he insisted that the comments on the burka were part of an honest defense of a woman’s right to wear what she chooses.

But asked him if he wanted to take the opportunity to apologize, he only replied: I know things have been offended for things I have said, which people expect. someone in my position does it right, but in journalism you have to use language freely. I am obviously sorry for any offense committed. Would I use some of the offensive language from my past writing today? Now that I’m Prime Minister, I wouldn’t.

Professor Singh said it was beyond the purview of his investigation to decide whether the PM’s comments violated the Conservative Party’s code of conduct.

But he added: The investigation found that several interviewees viewed Mr Johnson’s language as discriminatory and unacceptable.

Mr Johnson declined to add anything to his previously expressed regret that his comments were offended. He claimed he would not make such remarks now that he was prime minister.

While this can be taken as an example, the survey is keen to stress that the use of measured and appropriate language should not be a requirement only for senior executives, but should be expected throughout the Conservative Party.

Professor Singh said an internal party investigation into Mr Johnsons’ comments was viewed as a laundering by some of those involved because its deliberations were not made public.

This case illustrates the need for the handling of complaints to be not only independent of the party structure, but also for greater transparency on the process and outcome of individual complaints, especially those that could be considered highly publicized. , according to the report.

The leadership of the Conservative Party should set a good example of proper behavior and language as a guide for the rest of the party to follow.

Mr Johnson told the inquest that he believes the parties’ complaint procedures are sound and the party acts decisively when there are breaches.

However, he acknowledged that the party could do more to educate its members on the code of conduct, and admitted it was a failure that members were not required to read it.

While he admitted that discrimination could exist in the selection of candidates, he insisted that it did not exist in the vast majority of cases.

The report stated that Mr Johnson had made a commitment to implement the recommendations of the inquiries or to make it clear to Professor Singh the rationale for not doing so.