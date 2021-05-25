US wants more military bases in Greece as Turkish ties weaken | greece, politics





ATHENS – After renewing a military cooperation agreement, the United States wants to further strengthen its presence in Greece, which salutes American interests as it tries to push back growing provocations from Turkey. The United States will increase its military footprint in Greece, including permanently and has informed its allies, said Kathimerini, although it has not been said whether this includes Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has also attempted to build a new international firewall against Turkey, which sees its influence in the United States diminish under President Joe Biden after Erdogan hears from former President Donald Trump , who did him a favor. Unidentified sources told the newspaper that although the United States said the decision to step up military pacts was routine to help a NATO ally – Turkey is part of the alliance that did not nothing to get Turkey to violate Greek airspace and waters – only what is behind it is the United States. worry about whether Erdogan can be trusted. The United States still has a military presence at Incirlik Air Base in Turkey as well as Izmir on the west coast, but has prevented Turkey from obtaining F-35 fighter jets – which could be used against the Greece in a conflict – after Erdogan bought an S-400 missile defense system. systems of Russia, a technical enemy of NATO. The United States has a naval base in Souda Bay in Crete as well as air bases in Larissa and Stefanovikeio in central Greece and the port of Alexandroupoli in northern Greece and at least four more will be added, according to the newspaper. The Greek Ministry of Defense prepared a list of 22 locations from which the Americans could choose, the report added, with the 117th Combat Wing base in Andravida, western Greece, where it was the favorite. Iniochos air exercise was conducted. This geopolitical presence allows a rapid response from a site in Western Europe, in particular Italy and the United States have recently deployed F-15 and F-16 fighters, KC-135 tankers and MQ drones. -9 Reaper. The island of Skyros is also very likely, which offers the advantage of being in the Aegean Sea without being too close to Turkey and having both air and naval bases, according to the newspaper report. Special forces will also be included to support those who are now permanently in Souda and on rotation in Rentina, northern Greece and the United States is also advising the Greek General Staff on the establishment of its new Command. special war. It came after the United States provided Greek special forces with advanced wireless devices with encrypted communication, worth $ 9 million, as well as the Mark V special operations vessel, according to the report. The measures are the responsibility of a New Democracy government friendly to the United States, although even the former radical leftist ruling SYRIZA and former prime minister Alexis Tsipras, who have said he will end a military presence. America and would withdraw Greece from NATO, made deals with the Americans after saying they wouldn’t. ”

