On Novel Cs fate, Civil Coalition accuses Firli of notwithstanding Jokowi’s order





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – The Anti-Corruption Civil Society Coalition has accused the president NCP Police Commissioner General Firli Bahuri disobeyed President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). The reason is that since President Jokowi’s order appeared on the ban on dismissal of 75 KPK employees to date, there has been no legal product from Police Commissioner General Firli Bahuri to overturn the decision to lay off 75 KPK employees. “It has been more than seven days since the president’s order clearly prohibits the dismissal of 75 KPK employees. But so far there is no legal product to reverse the dismissal,” said Indonesian Corruption activist. Watch (ICW), Kurnia Ramadhana, after complaining to the Police Commissioner General. Firli Bahuri to National Police Chief, Police General Listyo Sigit Prabowo at National Police Headquarters, Tuesday (5/25/2021). Regarding the alleged violation by the Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission, Commissioner General Firli Bahuri, Kurnia said, his party had also reported it to a number of related agencies. Kurnia also admitted that his party already had several files relating to violations committed by Police Commissioner General Firli Bahuri during his tenure as KPK chairman. “There are several of our files regarding the violation. We have reported it to several related agencies,” he said. Meanwhile, the KPK and the National Civil Service Agency will hold a coordination meeting to discuss the fate of 75 employees who failed the National Insight Test today. Acting KPK spokesperson Ali Fikri said five KPK leaders and structural officials were present at the meeting. PANRB Minister Tjahjo Kumolo was also present. Ali said the meeting was also held to follow instructions from President Joko Widodo. Previously, President Jokowi had demanded that TWK not be used as a basis for laying off employees. It is assumed that the results of the tests on the employees are used to improve the KPK. “The results of the national insight test for KPK employees should be used as input data for KPK improvement stages, both for individuals and for KPK institutions,” Jokowi said in a broadcast. YouTube of the Presidential Secretariat, Monday, May 17, 2021. The establishment of TWK, which led to the dismissal of 75 employees, has become a recent controversy. KPK leadership is accused of smuggling the TWK rules in Commission Regulation No. 1 of 2021. According to a number of employees, the regulation had never been discussed before in the drafting of the regulation. . In addition, the questions raised during the test also drew criticism. A number of issues were found to be sexist, intolerant and suspected of containing elements of sexual harassment. A number of KPK employees said they had not received questions relevant to their work in anti-corruption institutions. Watch the featured video below: Discover other news on the subject of this article, here: Jokowi Jokowi NCP quality content

Take advantage of premium content for more in-depth information

Login Register









What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos