Everything you need to know about 3 candidates chosen by the panel led by PM Modi for the next CBI chief

The high-level committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening selected three officers as candidates for the post of head of the prestigious Indian investigative agency – Central Bureau of Investigation. According to some sources, the order of appointment of the director of the CBI can go out at any time and one of these three agents would be appointed next head of the federal investigative agency of India. India Today gives you details about these top IPS agents:

SUBODH JAISWAL

Subodh Jaiswal is an IPS officer in the 1985 Maharashtra cadre who is the current CISF chief and prior to that he served as the Mumbai Police Commissioner and Maharashtra DGP. He is the highest ranking among the three shortlisted candidates for the post of director of the CBI.

Subodh Jaiswal also served the Intelligence Bureau, SPG (Special Protection Group) and R&AW (Research and Analysis Wing) for over a decade.

The 58-year-old officer famous for his investigation of Telgi Scam while leading the state reserve police. Subodh Jaiswal also worked in several counterterrorism operations while leading Maharashtra ATS.

Subodh Jaiswal is known for his clean image and as an uncorrupted officer. He received the Police President’s Medal for his distinguished service in 2009.

KUMAR RAJESH CHANDRA

Kumar Rajesh Chandra is an IPS officer in the 1985 Bihar cadre currently serving as DG Sashastra Seema Bal. He holds a graduate degree in economics from Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.

Kumar Rajesh Chandra was ASP Patna, ADC of Governor of Bihar, SP of Aurangabad, Gopalganj, Begusarai, Muzaffarpur, Patna City, ADC of Governor of Bihar, District SP of Aurangabad, Siwan, Gopalganj, Begusarai, Muzaffarpur, Bokaro, Chatra, Dhanbad and Senior SP Patna as well as the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Eastern Range, Bhagalpur, deal with crime and law and order. He also held the post of SP Special Branch, Bihar.

During her delegation to the Indian government, Chandra served as DIG and IG of the Special Protection Group (SPG), dealing with the security of Prime Ministers. He has completed various police training programs in India and abroad.

Returning from the Indian government delegation, he served as Inspector General of Police (Operations) and later Additional Director General of Intelligence, Bihar.

He was also Director General of the Civil Aviation Security Bureau in Delhi.

Chandra is a recipient of the President of Police Distinguished Service Medal, Police Meritorious Service Medal, Special Service Medal and Antarik Suraksha Medal.

VS KAUMUDI

VS Kaumudi is an IPS officer in the Andhra cadre from 1986 who is currently Special Secretary (Internal Security) at the Ministry of the Interior. Previously, he was Director General of the Police Research and Development Office (BPR & D).

In addition to working as the SP for Adilabad and Guntur Districts in the former state of Andhra Pradesh, he was also appointed Joint Commissioner of Hyderabad City Police and Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner.

He has also worked in the Intelligence Security Wing, the Economic Crimes Wing of the CID, the Training, Supply and Logistics and Welfare wings of Andra Pradesh Police.

On the central deputation, he worked as SP, CBI, in Delhi and Patna. At senior levels, he worked as an additional Director General of Police at the NIA and BPR & D and headed the J&K area of ​​the CRPF. As Director General of the Police Research and Development Bureau, he accelerated several national police research and mission projects. He was assigned to the post of Special Secretary (Homeland Security), MHA, on August 19, 2020.

He was decorated with the Indian Police Medal, Police Chairman’s Medal for Distinguished Service, Homeland Security and Special Service (J&K) Medals.