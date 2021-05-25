[Cek Fakta] Jokowi appoints TNI commander to replace Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto? These are the facts





Broadcast of a video with the narrative title President Joko Widodo reshuffling the cabinet. The TNI commander, Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto, has been appointed Minister of Defense to replace Prabowo Subianto. The youtube channel SKEMA POLITIK uploaded this video on May 22, 2021. The video is titled “PRABOWO, THERE ARE PROBLEMS, JOKOWI NAMES THE TNI ARMY !?” was watched by 12 thousand people. In the cover page of the video, there is the following text. “Surprisingly, the cabinet reshuffle leads to a lot of corruption, the Minister of Defense is replaced by the commander of the TNI” What do you think of this article? Happy





Search: From team search results Medcom fact check, President Joko Widodo’s claim to appoint the TNI commander to replace Prabowo Subianto is false. In fact, this information was directly denied by the Palace. Reported cnbcindonesia.com, Indonesia Police Watch (IPW) said it is possible that Prabowo Subianto could be transferred from Minister of Defense to Minister of Agriculture. Meanwhile, TNI commander Hadi Tjahjanto will replace Prabowo as defense minister. In response to this, Secretary of State Pratikno rejected reports that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) would undertake a major cabinet reshuffle in the near future. He also confirmed this case to Jokowi. “So we are all surprised by the statement that 18 ministers will be reshuffled. This is not true, because these days we are extraordinarily focused on the health crisis and the economic crisis,” Pratikno said in Jakarta, quoted on Monday. 24. August 2020. The photo of Jokowi and Prabowo painted on the cover page of the video is when Prabowo attended the inauguration of the Governor and Deputy Governor of DKI Jakarta in 2017. The photos appear in the article titled “Photo: Jokowi’s take on Prabowo after Anies-Sandi’s inauguration “. Articles published on the site detik.com October 16, 2017. Conclusion: President Joko Widodo’s claim to appoint the TNI commander to replace Prabowo Subianto is false. In fact, this information was directly denied by the Palace. This information is a type of hoax manufactured content (false content). Manufactured content is considered the most dangerous type of fake content. This content is formed with 100% content which cannot be substantiated in fact. Usually, fabricated content comes in the form of bogus job information and the like.



Reference: 1.https: //www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20200824091813-4-181407/geger-prabowo-cs-bakal-di-reshuffle-jokowi-istana-buka-suara

2.https: //news.detik.com/foto-news/d-3686724/foto-tatapan-jokowi-ke-prabowo-usai-pelantik-anies-sandi/1

