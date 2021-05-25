Can China’s Israeli-Palestinian Peace Plan Work? – The diplomat

Publicity

On May 17, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi presented a four-point peace proposal in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Wang called on both sides to the conflict to immediately cease military and hostile actions and said Israel must in particular exercise restraint. He stressed the need for humanitarian aid, the lifting of the blockade of Gaza and international support for a two-state solution that includes a fully sovereign and independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, to achieve the harmonious coexistence of the Arab countries and Jewish Nations and lasting peace in the Middle East.

In recent days, China has also criticized the US response to violence as a political farce after Washington blocked a UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire and approved an arms deal. $ 735 million to Israel amid Israel’s continued assault on civilian centers. in Gaza. Beijing also offered to host a summit that would bring the two sides into direct negotiations.

How seriously should these statements be taken and to what extent are they likely to lead to a breakthrough in the negotiations?

Wangs’ comments resuscitated the four-point proposal made by Xi Jinping in 2017, which was itself a repackaging of the four-point peace plan proposed by Xi to Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas in 2013. If the specific language of these three plans have varied, the content has remained largely the same, and is consistent with China’s position on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict since the early 1990s. Notably, the plans are often vague (although perhaps be no more than the usual UN resolutions on the subject) and offer nothing substantially new on the subject. In general, all three versions endorse the international consensus that calls for a two-state solution based on the 1967 borders, condemn human rights violations and aggression on both sides, and call for high-profile negotiations. Mohammad al-Sudairi argued that these calls all fit within the framework of global consensus and principles accepted and expressed by the moderate Arab camp and embody what it calls China an essentially conservative disposition towards conflict.

These earlier attempts have failed to strike a chord with the parties involved. Although Abbas enjoys the public trips to China, which he took in 2013 and 2017, the Palestinians are unlikely to view the Chinese as a neutral partner due to their close ties with Israel. According to 2018 World Bank data, Israel imported more goods from China than anywhere else, while China is the second largest importer of Israeli goods. Bilateral trade amounts to around $ 15 billion and includes cooperation in the field of infrastructure and high technology. Although this is only a drop in the bucket of China’s total trade value, Israel has always been a major source of military technology that the United States is unwilling to share. According to a report by the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission, in 2010, Israel[ed] second only to Russia as a supplier of weapons systems to China and as a carrier of sophisticated military technology, followed by France and Germany.

This relationship has often aroused the ire of the United States, which at times presses Israel to withdraw from various agreements with China. More recently, US pressure has prevented Israel from selling advanced Phalcon Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft to China. However, despite these occasional bumps, the tendency has been to share rather than withhold technology.

Israel has also been regarded as China’s research and development (R&D) laboratory in recent decades, unlike other countries in the Middle East. China and Israel have hosted many reciprocal business events that facilitate cooperation between Chinese and Israeli companies, usually with Israel providing the technology to an established Chinese company. There are also significant R&D links between companies in the two countries, which resulted in a general R&D cooperation agreement between the two countries in 2010, as well as a separate R&D cooperation agreement with the government. Shanghai Municipal, which funds research and development. for any joint project of Israeli and Chinese companies.

From 2016, Chinese investors took a particular interest in online businesses based at Israels Silicon Wadi, which offers less regulation than its US counterpart. These companies bring cutting-edge technology and experience to these projects, including new R&D to meet needs in China, which local companies then borrow and integrate. As US pressure sometimes prevents important connections from materializing again recently by blocking Israel’s use of 5G technology from Chinese telecommunications company Huaweis, the relationship has steadily trended upward.

While China maintains similar relations with several Arab states that (at least rhetorically) champion the Palestinian cause, China’s relations with the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and other Palestinian organizations are much weaker. . China has also been slow to take some of the most important positions of the Arab states and the PLO. For example, in 2010, at the Fourth China-Arab States Cooperation Ministerial Forum in Tianjin, China refused to sign a resolution asserting East Jerusalem as the capital of a future Palestinian state, likely under pressure from Israeli lobbyists.

At the same time, despite strong ties to Beijing, Israel also has no interest in China playing the role of mediator. When Xi Jinping offered to mediate a meeting between Abbas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in 2013 during an official visit, Netanyahu unsurprisingly bypassed the offer in favor of discussing the economic issues and relations of Israel. China with Iran. With the United States providing diplomatic support and vetoing any attempt at diplomatic pressure, however moderate, there is little reason for the Israelis to change their position now.

In short, Wang’s latest four-point plan is simply an overhaul of the international consensus, with no real chance of bringing Israelis or Palestinians to the negotiating table. China’s interest in maintaining positive relations with Israel prevents it from offering anything that would truly threaten the status quo or pressure Israel to accept mediation. Any progress would be contingent on Israel agreeing to allow China to enter the negotiations, a development that Netanyahu had a vested interest in avoiding. While China’s rhetorical support for the Palestinians is an important part of its strategy for engaging with the Arab world, it suffices for it to embrace the international consensus to gain the support of the Arab states, which themselves are content to do. just enough noise about Palestine. to satisfy their own populations.

Chinese support for the Palestinians must therefore be understood above all as a foreign policy tool. For this reason, one should not expect China to be more devoted to the Palestinian cause than the rest of the international community and should not be deluded into the Chinese position towards the Palestinians and Israel. Good relations with the Israelis can provide substantial commercial markets and access to commercial and military technology, and maintaining a balance between Israel and the Arab states reinforces China’s image as a rising superpower to which all parties can be trusted. Palestinians cannot offer any of these things. China pays no real price for offering rhetorical support, so it can effectively have its cake and eat it too.

Like all states, China is playing a game without rules and is fundamentally self-interested and pragmatic. While China is likely to become an increasingly important player in the Middle East over the next several decades, it is unlikely to take a significantly different approach to the peace process than any established power.