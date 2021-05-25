WTC final: India’s performance kept Test cricket alive, says great Richard Hadlee





Image source: GETTY IMAGES

Archive photo of Indian players.

Cricket needs India because of the income it generates and the progress it has made in the test of cricket which has kept the game’s longest format alive, said the former neo all-rounder. -Zeeland Richard Hadlee.

“There is no doubt that India produces a lot of income for cricket. Without India the face of world cricket would be very different, so cricket needs India,” said Hadlee, who trained a world-class quartet of versatile players in the 1970s and 1980s with Imran Khan, Kapil Dev and Ian Botham.

“But India also made an outstanding contribution to the cricket test – as in all formats. Their performance in the test in Australia was outstanding despite that 36 blip total. They bounced back superbly and the cricket test came back to the fore. So many young people entered the race. The team and played. It showed the great depth of talented players that India has in all formats, “Hadlee added, speaking to The Times of India.

The 69-year-old said neither New Zealand nor India will start as favorites in the WTC final as the game is played on neutral ground.

“The Test Championship is a one-off game. Yes, it’s a final, but I don’t think either side will be too worried about it. It’s a neutral ground with no home advantage. something to look forward to., “he said.

Hadlee said adapting to the conditions will be key and the fact that the game is being played in England will help the bowlers swing and make the stick a bit difficult if the bowlers find help.

“It all depends on who is best prepared and who adapts fastest to English conditions. The weather can also play a role and if it’s cold it will favor New Zealand. The Dukes ball will suit the fast bowlers of the two teams, especially true swing players, and the Kiwis are well served in this department with Southee, Boult and Jamieson. If the ball sinks off the field, both teams’ batsmen will be challenged. “

He refused to predict the winner, however. “It will be an interesting game to watch. Too hard to call a winner at this point.”

