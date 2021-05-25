



AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel mocks PM Modi’s ‘tearful’ speech to doctors Prime Minister Narendra Modi became emotional on Friday as he praised Varanasi for its effective fight against the second wave of the COVID-19 crisis. During his videoconference with health professionals, he was choked with emotions while thanking the doctors, the frontline workers. The effect of the pandemic has been so vast that despite all efforts, many lives have been lost, the prime minister said in a voice choked with emotion. “This virus has taken many loved ones from us. I pay them my humble tribute and I express my condolences to the families who have lost people, ”he said. Aam Aadmi Rajya Sabha Party MP Sanjay Singh reflected on his prediction regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi he made last month on Friday. Last month, Singh said Prime Minister Modi would come on TV and cry as he spoke about Corona’s situation in the country. Singh shared his prediction on Twitter. Now MP Imtiaz Jaleel has also called Modi’s “tearful” speech “act”. In addition, while millions of people were crying across the country, the Honorable Prime Minister was in West Bengal and was doing “Didi O Didi,” said Imtiaz Jaleel. Shiv Sena and AIMIM clashed in Aurangabad over the issue of the lockdown in the state. AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel has firmly decided that if the state government does not end the lockdown, we will open all stores in Aurangabad from June 1 and protest the lockdown. In addition, Jalil also reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s moving speech. “Now there is no reason to come on TV and cry. We know it works. When it was time to take care of people they would go campaigning, bringing together millions of people and now you are broadcasting. knowledge, ”Jalil said, criticizing Modi. He also tweeted saying: “I always thought that no one could play the emotional role better than Dilip Kumar sahab. I was wrong today!”. I have always thought that no one could act better emotionally than Dilip Kumar sahab. I was wrong today! – imtiaz jaleel (@imtiaz_jaleel) May 21, 2021







