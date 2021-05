Federal government refusal, house flip, bond market review: Eco Day

Subscribe to the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economy and subscribe to our Podcast. Welcome Tuesday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to get you started on the day: Federal Reserve officials pushed back against the threat that escalating price pressures will prove to be lasting as the US economy reopens U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren Proposes To Almost Triple The Internal Revenue Service Budget To Help Identify Wealthy People Who Are cheat on their taxes Meanwhile, Senate Republicans are considering making a new openness to President Joe Biden on infrastructure spending, and said they would continue to try this week to strike a bipartisan deal after rejecting the latest White House counter-offer of $ 1.7 trillion as too expensive

pushed back against the threat that escalating price pressures will prove to be lasting as the US economy reopens Nellie Liang, Biden’s choice to oversee the $ 21 trillion Treasury securities market, has indicated that one of her top priorities will be to scrutinize the market after last year’s brief investor panic and consider what changes will help it weather the turmoil better.

scrutinize the market after last year’s brief investor panic and consider what changes will help it weather the turmoil better. U.S. states and cities crack down on a niche home-flipping known as wholesaling conducted by largely unlicensed middlemen attracted by YouTube tutorials and high demand

home-flipping known as wholesaling conducted by largely unlicensed middlemen attracted by YouTube tutorials and high demand Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has appointed a new deputy governor at the country’s central bank

new deputy governor at the country’s central bank Confidence in Germany’s economic outlook improved in May as viral restrictions ease German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz backed plan to force companies to report climatic risks

improved in May as viral restrictions ease China’s central bank has sought clarification that it won’t let the yuan strengthen too much, too quickly, in the middle inflationary pressures

inflationary pressures The obstacles for Tokyo to continue with the Olympics – a major tipping factor for the Japanese economy in the short to medium term – have come to be known latest setback: US says Americans should avoid visiting Japan given virus outbreak

latest setback: US says Americans should avoid visiting Japan given virus outbreak Finally, take a look at Bloomberg Covid resilience ranking for the best and worst places to be in the pandemic







