Indonesian anti-corruption activists complain about digital attacks





A hooded man holds a laptop as cyber code is projected onto him in this illustrative photo taken on May 13, 2017. America’s largest fuel pipeline operator Colonial Pipeline shut down its entire network after a cyberattack, the company said on Friday. REUTERS / Kacper Pempel / Illustration

Indonesian anti-corruption activists have suffered a wave of digital attacks, from hacking email accounts to sabotaging a Zoom conference with pornography, and they say they fear being targeted for speaking out. A spotlight was put on Indonesia’s fight against corruption this month with the sacking of 75 officials from the anti-corruption agency, which some campaign groups said appeared to be an attempt to undermine their job. The dismissals, apparently due to civil servants’ performance on a civil service exam, were then converted to suspensions. The nongovernmental group Indonesia Corruption Watch (ICW) said its members have faced digital harassment since May 17, when the WhatsApp email accounts of six of its members became inaccessible while participating in a video conference on the layoffs. An unidentified hacker also played a porn movie during the video conference, the group said. ICW said in a statement that it suspected that “parties against strengthening anti-corruption efforts” were behind the attack and urged law enforcement to investigate. ICW did not specify which specific groups might be responsible. ICW coordinator Adnan Topan Husodo told Reuters that attempts to take over his and other accounts on WhatsApp and Telegram have continued in recent days. Several former investigators from the anti-corruption agency KPK said they had faced similar attacks. WhatsApp, Zoom and Telegram did not immediately respond to requests for comment. An official in President Joko Widodo’s office said it was a police matter. Police in the capital, Jakarta, declined to comment. Activists claim that the national anti-corruption agency has become weaker under this president’s administration, but his office denies it. The digital harassment complaints follow similar cases last year involving activists and students at human rights webinars in the easternmost region of West Papua, where a separatist insurgency by low level has simmered for decades. Some journalists have also been victims of similar harassment. Damar Juniarto, executive director of the Network for Free Expression in Southeast Asia (SAFEnet), said his group recorded 147 cases of digital attacks in Indonesia last year, a sharp increase from years previous ones. Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos