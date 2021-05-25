The Red Force will finalize its 2021-2022 squad on Tuesday





THE TT Red Force will finalize their squad for the 2021-2022 West Indies Cricket (CWI) season when the West Indies Professional Cricketers Draft takes place on Tuesday via video call.

According to a CWI press release on Friday, “Territorial Council franchises will come together to sign their last two players for their teams to play in the next season which will hopefully include the CG Insurance Super50 Cup and the West Indies ( four days). Championship. “

The draft will take place over two rounds, where each franchise must choose a player in each round. Each franchise will choose two players to add to its pre-selected team of 13 protected players, to form a full squad of 15 players. Franchises will select their two choices from a pool of nearly 100 players.

The Red Force has protected a mix of senior and young players. Goalkeeper / batsman Denesh Ramdin, Jason Mohammed, Imran Khan and Khary Pierre are among the experienced players protected, along with youngsters Keagan Simmons and Jayden Seales.

For the 2021-2022 season, each franchise will be assigned a selection number based on its final league position and the franchise’s performance during the last Caribbean Championship, held in 2019-2020 and won by Barbados Pride. The Leeward Hurricanes will select the first after finishing last in the 2019-20 season.

Once the franchises have made their full selection to confirm their 15 successful players, a total of 90 cricketers across the six franchises will be retained on full-time regional contracts for the next 12 months.

PROTECTED PLAYERS

TT RED FORCE: Bryan Charles, Terrance Hinds, Imran Khan, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Jason Mohammed, Uthman Muhammed, Isaiah Rajah, Denesh Ramdin, Jayden Seales, Keagan Simmons, Jeremy Solozano, Tion Webster.

BARBADOS PRIDE: Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jonathan Carter, Dominic Drakes, Shane Dowrich, Justin Greaves, Keon Harding, Chemar Holder, Kyle Hope, Shayne Moseley, Raymon Reifer, Ashley Nurse, Jomel Warrican.

JAMAICA SCORPIONS: John Campbell, Sheldon Cottrell, Akim Fraser, Patrick Harty, Brandon King, Andre McCarthy, Jamie Merchant, Marquino Mindley, Paul Palmer, Rovman Powell, Jeavor Royal, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas.

LOWER ISLANDS HURRICANS: Colin Archibald, Sheno Berridge, Keacy Carty, Jahmar Hamilton, Amir Jangoo, Kofi James, Kian Pemberton, Ross Powell, Jeremiah Louis, Devon Thomas, Damion Williams, Tyron Williams, Terance Warde.

WINDWARD ISLANDS VOLCANOES: Alick Athanaze, Keron Cottoy, Kenneth Dember, Larry Edward, Kavem Hodge, Ryan John, Obed McCoy, Desron Maloney, Preston McSween, Kimani Melius, Denis Smith, Devon Smith.

GUYANA JAGUARS: Kelvon Anderson, Christopher Barnwell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Leon Johnson, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Veerasammy Permaul, Romario Shepherd, Vishaul Singh, Kevin Sinclair, Nial Smith.

