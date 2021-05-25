Why hasn’t Trump been charged with something criminal yet?





While former President Donald Trump does everything he can to remain public and relevant after his election defeat, there is one thing he undoubtedly wants people to ignore: the mass of criminal investigations that have gained momentum since the end of his presidency. Freed from the legal and practical concerns of indicting a sitting president, a number of prosecutor’s offices have launched criminal investigations into Trump, his organization and his associates.

Last week, New York Attorney General Letitia James confirmed that her office was continuing a criminal investigation into the Trump organization. In recent months, Manhattan district attorney finally obtained the Trump organization’s financial documents from his accountants, Georgia district attorney investigating criminal allegations Trump tried to illegally influence results state elections and federal prosecutors in Washington, DC, could investigate whether Trump should be charged with playing a role in the Jan.6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Recently, the US attorney’s office in Manhattan also executed search warrants at the home and offices of Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s staff. lawyer, based on allegations that Giuliani engaged in illegal lobbying on behalf of a foreign government. These reports of subpoenas, search warrants, and witness interviews have brought what are generally confidential investigations into public view.

Given all this activity, many Americans may be wondering why Trump was not criminally charged with … well, something.

A criminal case generally falls into one of the following four categories. There are small cases against small targets (most of the thousands of criminal cases filed every day), large cases against small targets (think the Oklahoma City bombing), small cases against large targets (the lawsuit of Martha Stewart for lying about a business insider which saved her approximately $ 50,000) and large cases against large targets (such as Representative William Jefferson, D-La., Who was convicted of corruption in 2009 and sentenced to 13 years).

A former President of the United States is undoubtedly an important target and therefore falls into category three or four. But both approaches carry risks.

Suppose a prosecutor wants to pursue a Category Four case, that is, a big case against Trump. Such a case would likely involve complex financial transactions, such as those that result in huge questionable tax refunds to the Trump Organization, a concern of the New York attorney general and the Manhattan district attorney.

The problem is that the complexities can open the door to possible defenses in a criminal trial. Putting aside the enormous task of collecting, analyzing, and synthesizing all the documents (a job that the Manhattan DA’s office aptly outsourced to an expensive consulting firm), the prosecution must also prove criminal intent, which can be difficult when the target is running a large organization. In fact, the typical defense offered by tax evaders “my accountants prepared my returns and I just signed them” has not gone unnoticed by Trump, who has previously pointed out that his tax returns are prepared by “one of the Largest and Most Prestigious Laws and Accounting Firms in the United States “It might be difficult to convict a former president of any form of commercial fraud while surrounded by lawyers and accountants.

That is why the cooperation of these same lawyers and accountants can be essential in securing a criminal conviction. Michael Cohen, Trump’s former convicted lawyer, is enthusiastically cooperating against his former boss, and there is immense pressure on Allen Weisselberg, the chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, to do the same. But the two men come with a considerable baggage. Cohen is a convicted felon, and Weisselberg is being investigated for allegations of tax mischief that could damage their credibility at trial.

So if a large Category Four case has too many issues, should prosecutors consider charging a smaller Category Three case, say, a single discrepancy on a bank loan application? Perhaps such an accusation could come from probes in New York State and Manhattan.

Maybe, but bringing a small case against a big target comes with its own risks. Such cases leave the impression, perhaps unfairly, that either the defendant is not being prosecuted for the full extent of his or her illegal behavior or that the defendant is being sued simply because he or she is. a leading person. None of the take out looks particularly satisfying.

In fact, it is possible that all of the above concerns played a role in New York federal prosecutors’ apparent decision not to pursue charges against Trump for allegations that he made “silent” payments to Stormy Daniels; the Federal Election Commission also refused to take action regarding these payments.

And finally, what about the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill or Trump’s phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who may have violated Georgia’s election laws?

Both would be big cases, but they would also be politically charged cases, and this is another problem for prosecutors. Prosecutors know that a criminal charge is not a conviction. There is a world of difference between obtaining a criminal indictment, which requires only “probable cause”, and a criminal conviction, which requires a finding that the accused is “guilty.” beyond a reasonable doubt ”. The latter is, and rightly so, the heaviest burden of proof in our legal system.

Prosecutors know that they should only file a criminal complaint if they believe they can convict the accused; to operate according to any other standard would be unethical. This is true regardless of the defendant, but in the case of a high-level accused, prosecutors are unlikely to press charges unless they are as certain as humanly possible that they can secure a conviction. And since prosecutors must convince a unanimous jury of 12 ordinary citizens that an accused is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, bringing a politically accused or controversial case to bear puts that certainty even further out of reach.

Which brings us back to the question: with all these investigations hanging over his head, will Donald Trump ever be charged with a crime?

We know this: For a former US president to be convicted of a crime, the prosecutor’s case must be substantial, the evidence overwhelming, and the jury impartial. The most likely scenario is that the Trump organization will be criminally charged with a financial crime (yes, the organizations themselves can be charged and fined). And if New York prosecutors have sufficient documentary and testimonial evidence that Donald Trump was aware of these financial crimes, they would also be likely to lay charges against the former president.

It is a major obstacle for them to overcome. But if they do not succeed, it will not be for lack of trying.

