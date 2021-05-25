Trump has “very little doubt” that COVID-19 originated from the Wuhan laboratory | Washington Examiner





Former President Donald Trump says he has “very, very little doubt” that COVID-19 originated from a Wuhan laboratory as a growing number of politicians and scientists say the leak hypothesis of laboratory needs to be investigated further.

Dan Bongino had Trump as a guest for the inaugural episode of his new radio show, The Dan Bongino Show, on Monday, and they spoke about the potential origins of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“Did you say potential”? I don’t know, I think you could get the word potential out, “Trump joked, adding,” You said potential “it came from the lab. I think you can take the word potential” “I think it’s from the lab, frankly. I think it comes from the lab without the potential word “I have very little doubt and I mean very, very little doubt. It comes from the lab. “

Officials in the Trump and Biden administrations say the Chinese government has worked to thwart an independent investigation into the origins of the virus, which has killed 3.46 million people worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University, and the two administrations have questioned how the China-World Health Organization study was conducted in early 2021. Although the WHO-China report said a jump from animals to humans was most likely , Trump officials and Republican leaders in particular have pointed to the possibility of an escape from Wuhan Institute of Virology.

GOP HOUSE INTEL POINTS AT WUHAN LAB FOR COVID-19 ORIGIN

Trump’s remarks came the day after the Wall Street Journal published an article claiming that a “previously undisclosed US intelligence report” said that “three researchers from the Chinese Institute of Virology in Wuhan are became sick enough in November 2019 to seek treatment in hospital “. The article said that “current and former officials familiar with the information about the lab’s researchers have expressed differing views on the strength of the evidence supporting the assessment.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki declined to go into details when asked about the story on Monday. “We have no way to confirm this or deny what I mean, this is not a US report,” she said.

When asked why President Joe Biden isn’t pushing China harder for information, Psaki said: “We have repeatedly asked the WHO to support an expert assessment of the origins of the pandemic. , without interference or politicization, “and that” we need this information from the Chinese government. “She added,” What we cannot do, and what I would caution anyone, is to take a length of time. advance on a true international process. “

Trump raised the possibility of a Wuhan lab leak in May 2020 during his own press conference, indicating he was confident COVID-19 may have started in the lab.

“You know, every theory, if you had the lab theory, you had the theory of a lot of different bats. There are a lot of theories, but yeah, we have people looking at it very, very strongly,” he said. Trump said at the time. He added: “But it’s a terrible thing that happened. If they made a mistake, or if it started out as a mistake and then they made another mistake or did someone did something on purpose? “

A State Department fact sheet released in mid-January under the waning Trump administration claimed that researchers at the Wuhan lab “had conducted experiments involving RaTG13, the bat coronavirus identified by the WIV in January 2020 as its closest sample to SARS-CoV-2 (96.2% similar) “and that the laboratory” published a research dossier on gain of function “to design chimeric viruses.”

“The US government has reason to believe that several WIV researchers fell ill in the fall of 2019, before the outbreak’s first identified case, with symptoms consistent with both COVID-19 and common seasonal illnesses “Says the State Department’s fact sheet.

The fact sheet also said the Wuhan lab “has engaged in classified research, including laboratory animal experiments, on behalf of the Chinese military since at least 2017.”

The Biden administration has so far not publicly weighed in on this information.

Dr Shi Zhengli, known as the “batwoman” for her coronavirus work at the Wuhan lab, denied in March that the Wuhan lab worked with the Chinese military and in the past denied that the COVID-19 had escaped from there.

In an interview in March, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told the Washington Examiner that it was “a high-confidence assessment” that the Wuhan lab was working with the People’s Liberation Army. Pompeo told Fox News on Monday: “I am confident that we will find that the evidence we have seen so far is consistent with a lab leak, and I am confident that this is what we will see. If I am wrong , I hope the Chinese Communist Party will come forward and laugh at me. “

Matthew Pottinger, the former deputy national security adviser, said a lab leak was the most likely scenario, and Dr Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention under Trump, told CNN in March that he thought the coronavirus had escaped from the lab.

Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee released a report on the coronavirus pandemic last week, saying “there is overwhelming circumstantial evidence … to support a lab leak as the origin of COVID-19.”

Dr Anthony Fauci, who heads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said this month he was “not convinced” of the natural emergence of COVID-19, despite comments made earlier than the ‘contrary effect, and said: “I fully support any investigation into the origin of the virus.”

Trump also told Bongino that “our country used to pay for this stuff too, and I ended it.” Fauci and Francis Collins, the head of the National Institutes of Health, have emphatically insisted that the NIH did not fund the research into the gain of office at the Wuhan lab, as some scientists and elected officials said it was is what the United States has done. .

The filings show that the EcoHealth Alliance received at least $ 3.7 million from 2014 to 2020, and Peter Daszak, key member of the WHO-China Joint Study Team and leader of the EcoHealth Alliance, has directed at least $ 600,000 in NIH funding to the Wuhan bat lab. coronavirus research. Officials at the U.S. Embassy in China expressed concerns in 2018 about lax biosecurity in the Wuhan lab.

In March, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of WHO, said the possibility of a laboratory leak required further study although it was deemed “extremely unlikely” by the team.

China denies that COVID-19 originated from one of its laboratories. In April, the United States issued a rare reprimand for China’s continued efforts to push “baseless” COVID-19 allegations from the U.S. military rather than starting in China.

