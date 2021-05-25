SNP news: Ian Blackford launches scathing attack on Boris Johnson leadership – VIDEO | Politics | New





Ian Blackford was discussing the UK government’s inability to announce changes to coronavirus restrictions in the most effective areas by the Indian variant of COVID-19. The SNP MP blasted Boris Johnson’s government, saying his lack of communication was a failure and unacceptable.

Mr Blackford said: ‘The Prime Minister is providing an update today on Covid because it is the responsibility of leadership, it is the responsibility of the Prime Minister to everyone. “The fact that we’re in this situation, people don’t know what to do if they aren’t contacted, it’s a mess. “I hate to say it, but it’s the London government repeating many of the mistakes it made over the past year, not being able to communicate effectively.” “It’s pretty basic.” READ MORE: “I am the Prime Minister!” Nicola Sturgeon strikes after Boris probe

He added: “It is not acceptable, it is a failure of the government.” During his Politics Live appearance, Mr Blackford also criticized the BBC’s “shameful” treatment of Princess Diana, but warned the UK would be “poorer” without the company. the SNPof Westminster Ian Blackford denounced the BBCThe treatment of Princess Diana to ensure their controversial 1995 and demanded that the company be adapted to reflect current society. However, he also warned that without the BBC the UK would be “poorer” and supported the company to have a bright future.

“He has a bright future ahead of him, we have to make sure he adapts to the new era. “But we would be a lot poorer if it weren’t for the BBC.” The BBC’s chief executive on Thursday addressed the 1995 interview with Princess Diana. Tim Davie said: ‘Although the report indicates that Diana, Princess of Wales, was excited about an interview with the BBC, it is clear that the process of obtaining the interview was not up to what the public has a right to expect. We are very sorry about that. Lord Dyson identified obvious flaws. “ He added: “Although the BBC cannot turn the clock back after a quarter of a century, we can offer a full and unconditional apology. The BBC is offering this today.”







