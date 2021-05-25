Justice Department releases part of Trump 2019 obstruction note as it seeks appeal





May 25 (UPI) – The Justice Department on Monday evening released a partially unredacted copy of a secret note its officials cited in 2019 as a reason not to prosecute then-President Donald Trump for obstruction while ‘he is seeking to appeal a court ruling. so that the entire document is made public.

Court documents were filed late Monday asking for a stay pending appeal against a harsh order made by Judge Amy Berman Jackson earlier this month, giving the department two weeks to deliver the office’s nine-page memo from Legal Counsel to a Washington, DC. , watch dog.

Citizens for Accountability and Ethics in Washington filed for a Freedom of Information Act memo days after then-Secretary General William Barr quoted it in March 2019 as the reason his ministry decided not to prosecute Trump after the completion of a two-year period. investigation by former special advocate Robert Mueller into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The report says that although there is not enough evidence to prove that there was collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign in the 2016 presidential election, there were about ten episodes. in which charges of obstruction of justice could be considered against the president.

The government had opposed the publication of the note citing attorney-client privileges and that it was protected under the privilege of deliberative process – says Jackson, who said he read the note, refuted by saying those who had written the “pre-decision” note had already decided not to prosecute Trump.

“It was obvious that he would not be prosecuted,” she wrote.

She also berated the ministry for “misleading” the court with “incomplete explanations”.

In Monday’s filing, lawyers for the department said the stay should be granted pending appeal as they are likely to win their case, saying the court misunderstood Barr’s decision-making process due to its own imprecise language in his court documents.

“While the decision to actually prosecute and whether there would be sufficient evidence to establish a basis for prosecution may be closely related, and both involve assessments of a ‘prosecution’ nature, they do not. are not. one and the same thing, “said the lawyers, adding that” the government recognizes that its briefs could have been clearer and it deeply regrets the resulting confusion “.

The department also took issue with the court’s opinion that the memo could not be “pre-decisional” because it was written while Barr was writing a four-page summary to Congress stating that there was not enough evidence to prosecute Trump.

Lawyers argued that nothing on the face of the document commemorates that a final decision had already been made, but presented Barr with options to approve or disapprove of the recommendations.

“It is not unusual, especially in a case processed on an expedited basis, that a memorandum of recommendation is prepared at the same time as the document which executes the decision,” the court document said. “And such memoranda can retain their pre-decision character even when finalized after the decision in question.”

The memo, the first and a half of which has not been redacted, was included in the court documents as “Exhibit A”.

Written by Assistant Attorney General Steven A. Engel and Senior Assistant Deputy Attorney General Edward C. O’Callaghan, the memo says the evidence in the Mueller report does not support beyond a reasonable doubt that Trump violated obstruction of justice laws and that even if he was not a sitting president, they would not recommend prosecution.

The document does not explain how they arrived at this decision, but states that since Mueller would not say whether Trump had violated any criminal law “we think the department should render a judgment on this matter.”

The court documents were filed more than a week after seven Democratic senators called on Biden administration secretary general Merrick Garland to make the memo public and not to appeal the court’s decision.

“These false statements predated your confirmation as attorney general, but the department you now head bears the responsibility of correcting them,” the Senate Democrats’ Judiciary Committee said in a May 14 letter. nation’s confidence in DOJ independence after four years of unrest, we urge the DOJ not to appeal the decision of DC District Judge Amy Berman Jackson to order the release of this OLC memo .

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos