Prime Minister Modi urged to take action to release 24 Indian fishermen detained in Qatar | Chennai News





MADURAI: Parents of 24 Indian fishermen detained by Qatari law enforcement in March for entering their territorial waters appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar to take action for their speedy release and bring them safely back to India.

The chairman of the International Fishermen Development Trust, P Justin Antony, who brought the matter to the attention of the government, said that among the fishermen, 20 from Kanyakumari district in Tamil Nadu and four from Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts in Kerala. They worked as fishermen in Iran on two boats owned by Hassan, an Iranian.

The 24 Indian fishermen along with four Iranian fishermen ventured to fish in two boats from Iran on March 22. The first Asin boat – had 10 Indians and two Iranian nationals while the other Yakub boat – had 14 Indians and two Iranian nationals, Justin Antony told YOU.

On March 25, they were arrested in Qatar for entering Qatari waters. They were questioned at Ras Laffan police station and jailed. The ten Indians aboard Asin were brought before a Qatari court on April 19, and a fine of 50,000 Qatari riyal (Rs 10 lakh) was slapped on the boat.

Justin Antony said the court ordered all of the men to be jailed until their owner paid the fine and the boat could be released after the fish they caught and their fishing gear were seized by the Qatari authorities. The 14 fishermen from Yakub are due to be brought to court on June 16.

The men fear that such heavy fines will be imposed on them as well. They contacted their families in India through their relatives and friends working as fishermen in Qatar and Iran for help. We learn that their employer is reluctant to pay the fine. Such a fine will be impossible for the fishermen to bear, the activist said.

They appealed to the Prime Minister, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Kerala to rescue the men with the help of the Indian Embassy in Qatar.

The six Tamil Nadu fishermen on board Asin are its captain L Justin, 36, and S Lawrence, 40, from Thoothoor, J Sahaya Ajin Dinesh, 22, P Prabhu, 36, and Antony Adimai, 36 , from Enayam, and Mr. Rajan Selastin, 42, Kodimunai. The Kerala fishermen on the boat are C Sebastian, 20, and S Michael, 33, from Thiruvananthapuram and Cletus Lopes, 42, and S Anil Joseph, 42, from Kollam.

Yakub’s 14 fishermen are captain L Rajini, 42, from Vilavancode, E Sahaya Anish, 32, and A Antony, 33, from Midalam, C Danic Gimson, 26, from Mel Midalam, L Bergin, 39 , from Mulloorthurai, B Jagan, 44, from Kodimunai, J Jackson Bruce, 27, from Chinnathurai, B Bedlin, 27, from Karungal, S Thathaeus, 40, from Ramanthurai, A Sahaya Ashwin Raj, S Sahaya Raj, 35, and S Sahaya Raj, 38, from Enayam and J Ajay, 23, and J Arul Sabijan, 25, from Kurumpanai.







