Jokowi Forms Accelerating Investments Task Force, Bahlil: Ready to Solve Obstacles





DRAWING. Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia, accompanied by Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowousai, inaugurate the KCC Glass Factory in Grand Batang City, Central Java, Thursday (5/20/2021).

Journalist: Yusuf Imam Santoso | Editor: Yudho Winarto KONTAN.CO.ID –JAKARTA. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) formed a working group for the acceleration of investment by Presidential Decree number 11 of 2021 regarding the working group for the acceleration of investment. Minister of Investment / Head of the Investment Coordination Board (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia was appointed as the head of the working group, with two representatives, namely the Deputy Prosecutor General and the Deputy Chief of the Indonesian National Police. The Investment Working Group was formed to conduct the escort end to end and addressing barriers to business implementation. Thus, it will increase investment and facilitate business in order to encourage economic growth and create jobs. Read also: Bahlil: LG 10 GWh consortium battery plant will soon revolutionize The Minister of Investment assessed the formation of a working group as a strategic step for the government to encourage economic growth, especially in the regions. It is the government’s effort to support investments in resolving trade licensing barriers faced by investors. The Ministry of Investment will cooperate with the attorney general’s office and the national police to fulfill the president’s grand mandate. “We are ready to carry out with full commitment, to execute well so that obstacles can be resolved and the realization of investments occurs,” Bahlil said in his official statement on Tuesday (25/5). The decree also stipulates that any investment that enters the region must collaborate with regional entrepreneurs and regional micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). This is in line with the investment objectives of creating economic growth and employment so that the surrounding community can benefit from the entry of investments into the region. With Presidential Decree No. 11 of 2021, the government will accelerate the process of collaboration between large entrepreneurs and MSMEs in the regions. This will therefore encourage an equal distribution of welfare. It is hoped that entrepreneurs will grow in each region. Not just the rich, that’s all, Bahlil said. Read also: The Ministry of Investment facilitates the realization of projects blocked at NTT The mission of the working group on investment is, among other things, to ensure the realization of the investment of each commercial actor invested in domestic (PMDN) and foreign (PMA) investments having obtained a commercial license. Apart from this, quickly resolve business licensing issues and barriers (de-congestion), encourage business acceleration for sectors that generate foreign exchange quickly, create jobs, and develop regional / local economies, speed up implementation. implementation of cooperation between investors and MSMEs and provide recommendations for administrative action to heads of ministries / institutions / authorities at central and regional levels to employees who hamper implementation and increase the cost of investments in Indonesia. DONATE, get free coupons! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for presenting quality and useful articles. As a thank you for your attention, there are free gift vouchers that can be used while shopping at HAPPY SHOP.



Journalist: Yusuf Imam Santoso

Editor: Yudho Winarto

