Tesla and Trump will not be the last to create their own social networks





Social networks and the companies that run them are apparently never out of the spotlight just yet. Whether it’s pressures from above to protect users or new trends, the land of social media is ever-changing.

A fine example of this development has come recently in the form of Tesla and Donald Trump, both of whom have made public their plans to start their own social networks in recent weeks. And they’ve both certainly had their reviews, which many believe will struggle to take off without the scale of the major platforms. But, while the two apparently have very little in common, I actually think they both have a great chance of success. A disturbing thought perhaps when you consider that Trump has rightly found himself removed from Twitter for using the platform to incite violence and share extremely questionable views with millions of people on a daily basis.

However, to elucidate why I think these networks might have a chance to be successful, we need to dig into the two main reasons I think both are on a winner in building their own social networks. The first of these is passion. At the very heart of it, Donald Trump and Tesla have a passionate core audience. In the last U.S. presidential election, Trump supporters backed him by the tens of millions. And Teslas’ demand shows no signs of slowing down, showing how popular the car brand has become.

The second reason is a little more interesting: the commonalities. Simply put, every community will have a lot of other things in common that have nothing to do with Tesla or Donald Trump.

In Trump’s case, some of them could be politically controversial. But also, they cannot. While it’s impossible to know without looking at the data, the commonalities between Trump’s often boisterous supporters could range from predictable areas like, say, gun control or immigration, to surprising things like the taste of music or favorite car brands.

In the case of Teslas, we can safely assume that interests in green technology would rank high. But they can also find shared interest groups in cryptocurrency, manga, memes, and music. Or even completely counterintuitive areas that you never think of listing. The brand itself has become synonymous with other interests.

And these commonalities are something we have learned a lot at Disciple over the past year.

Some examples include BLKOUTUK, a community for bi, gay, and trans black men to come together and share their challenges. Some exciting commonalities that are interesting and potentially exciting for this group include entrepreneurship and political advocacy.

Then on the entertainment side, one of our communities is for fans of country music star Luke Bryan – and their common interests include Nascar and BBQs.

It’s a phenomenon that social giants like Facebook have long recognized, and they’ve been able to exploit it using smart algorithms to target ads. So, for example, let’s say you’ve commented on a photo of a bike before and never interacted with any soccer content. Facebook knows you love bikes and doesn’t know if you love football or not. Facebook may send you advertisements on products that you have never shown an interest in, simply because of the interest of many people who like the other things you love. The network now knows that there is a high probability that, as a cyclist, you will also like football. Now extend that principle to millions of different, disparate, and interconnected interests, and you have an interest-based targeting algorithm. Common interests and behaviors have played a vital role in enabling companies to market themselves through the network, while bringing huge sums of money to it.

Thus, interpersonal relationships and commonalities between groups are essential for a digital network to be successful. But now, ironically, some pundits believe Facebook could lose their competitive edge in this space in search of higher content engagement.

In a recent conversation with Lex Fridman, the author of Deep Work Cal Newport argued that content is starting to take precedence over connecting on some networks – and real communities of people are connecting elsewhere. Facebook grabs attention at all costs, with hours of mesmerizing but superficial content. But as this content takes up more and more screen space, it offers fewer and fewer opportunities to connect with other humans. The very essence of a social network could in fact be eroded.

And now the competition is intensifying. Brands and celebrities like Tesla and Trump are starting to realize that they don’t necessarily need the huge major platforms to access their niche audiences. Private communities not only help to build stronger bonds, but also lasting bonds; because they’re a world away from noisy attention-seeking platforms like Facebook.

Take fitness influencers as a more real-life example. Many of those we talk to every day often find that they could get thousands of likes for their photos on Instagram – but relatively little actual interaction with their followers outside of that. The value influencers get from engagement is actually pretty low.

But when they are building their own communities, all of a sudden, conversation erupts among all of their members, who begin to realize what they have in common. Instagram may provide the ladder at the top end of the funnel – but the real connection and commonalities happen in their own private network. This is where the real power is.

And this same process is happening every day in thousands of diverse areas of interest and passion, as this trend accelerates. So far from crumbling for lack of the millions of eyeballs provided by the major platforms – I think it’s likely that Tesla and Donald Trump will lead the way for many more brands and celebrities, while realizing that genuine Connections can be improved outside of what we know to be traditional social networks, but rather in a self-sufficient and passionate community.

