Asad Umar defends economic growth numbers, attributes better performance to Prime Minister Imran’s coronavirus strategy – Pakistan





Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Minister Asad Umar on Tuesday credited Prime Minister Imran Khan’s strategy to deal with the coronavirus pandemic for improving the country’s economic performance despite previous projections.

He made the comment at a press conference in Islamabad where he discussed figures recently released by the National Accounts Committee, which estimated an economic growth rate of 3.94% for this fiscal year, compared to 0. , 47% negative revised in 2019-2020.

At first, Umar said the federal cabinet analyzed the numbers at its meeting today after intense debate over the past few days. The minister said he shared the reasons for the growth rate with the cabinet.

“In a year when the world’s major economies were struggling and the challenge of Covid was there … we had a comparatively better situation. The cornerstone of this better economic performance was the Prime Minister’s decision” to protect the poor and fight the coronavirus so that people’s livelihoods are not affected, he said.

“There is no doubt that people still struggled, but [Pakistan] have remained better off compared to the rest of the world. Large organizations and people around the world have also said work has been done [in a better way] In Pakistan.”

Explaining the reasons for the improved economic growth rate, Umar said that due to the “innovative work” of the Ehsaas Emergency Cash program, money has been given to nearly a third of Pakistani families, which has then got reinvested in the economy when people spent it.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) played a “wonderful role” and made timely decisions, according to the minister, while the Ministry of Finance gave a “very big stimulus package” which boosted the confidence of the public. companies.

“The Prime Minister personally [made efforts] for the construction industry. He had negotiations with the Managing Director of the IMF (International Monetary Fund) and obtained concessions. Umar argued that daily wage workers earn the most from the construction sector, adding that Pakistan does not have trillions of dollars compared to larger economies. Wanted people to invest in sectors such as construction that generated the most jobs.

He said the government had been receiving statistics for months and no one had raised any questions before.

The minister said overseas Pakistanis sent more than $ 5.4 billion in remittances in the first 10 months of the year, which would rise to around $ 6.5 billion. here the end of the year.

“More than half of Pakistan’s population is directly or indirectly linked to agriculture. Of Pakistan’s five major crops, cotton [production] was not as good as last year. Three of the four crops of wheat, maize and rice achieved record production this year. “

This year’s sugarcane crop was also a bumper crop and the second highest yield in Pakistan’s history, Umar revealed. All crop data had been available for months, but there was no controversy surrounding it, he added.

“It makes sense that if you see such growth in the production sector, the service sector will also show growth. We do not get high frequency data for construction, so we use cement sales as an indicator. . Every month it is reported in the newspapers that record sales have taken place. “

Likewise, loans taken out by the private sector are a good indicator of industrial activity and the figures are released monthly by the SBP, he said. Data for the first nine months of the year showed a 60% increase in the number of loans taken out by the private sector in general, while there was an increase of Rs126bn in loans taken by the sector for the purpose of expansion, he added.

‘He does this because he sees something [in the future]”He said, while stressing that” all high frequency data points to a fast rate [of growth] and the strength of the economy ”.

The minister said that some people doubted the rate of economic growth because it was different from the projections of the World Bank and the IMF. He pointed out last year when the National Accounts Committee predicted the economic growth rate would be -0.38%, but then revised it to -0.47%.

The World Bank and the IMF said at the time that the Pakistani economy would shrink by 1.5-2%, which had not happened and the National Accounts Committee was “right,” it said. he says.

He said he “understood the opposition’s concern” about the numbers, especially the PML-N which he said was concerned about the way Prime Minister Imran and his team had “put the economy on its feet when they left it in tatters “.

Committee approved revision of TLP ban

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, who addressed the press conference ahead of Umar, briefed the media on the cabinet’s decisions, including the approval of a ban review committee that would decide on the ban imposed on Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) last month. .

Chaudhry said the banned party had submitted a request to review the ban and that under the anti-terrorism law, the government was required to form a committee including Interior Ministry officials for review.

During the meeting, the cabinet “welcomed the improved relations” between Turkey and Saudi Arabia, he said, adding: “We believe that a reduction in grievances within the Muslim Ummah will bring stability to the world and we support it “.

A point-by-point presentation of the government’s electoral reform bill was given by Prime Minister’s adviser for parliamentary affairs Babar Awan, he said.

Chaudhry said the government “is waiting for the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) to take action” on how its social media pages have been misused, in an apparent reference to the ECP sharing the vlog of a reporter on Twitter in which he called electronic voting machines (EVMs) a “costly fraud”.

Easier visas for Chinese citizens

Chaudhry also revealed that the cabinet had approved a “special visa process” for Chinese citizens working on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects or for those wishing to invest in the country.

“Pakistani missions in China to provide two-year working entry visa to Chinese citizens for CPEC [projects] within 48 hours. Security clearance will be given within 30 days. Separate immigration counters will be established on the green channel line for CPEC business visa holders, ”he said.

“[For] work / business visa, a separate sub-category of CPEC visas will be established. Likewise, in China, separate offices will be established in Pakistani missions for the examination of CPEC visas, ”he added.

