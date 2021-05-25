India approves opening of first consulate in Maldives | Latest India News





The Indian government on Tuesday approved the opening of a new consulate in Addu City in the Maldives this year to strengthen the country’s diplomatic presence in the Indian Ocean archipelago. A Union cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, endorsed the proposal to open the first such consulate in the Maldives, which occupies an important place in the government’s neighborhood-first policy. The opening of a Consulate General in Addu City will help increase India’s diplomatic presence in the Maldives and make it commensurate with the level of existing and desired engagement, according to an official statement. It is also a forward-looking step in the pursuit of our national priority of growth and development or Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas. Increasing India’s diplomatic presence … will provide market access for Indian businesses and boost Indian exports of goods and services, the statement added. Read also | In Nepalese political theater, Delhi risks eroding strategic gains by supporting Oli The opening of the consulate will also have a direct impact on increasing domestic production and employment, in line with our goal of an autonomous India or Atmanirbhar Bharat, the statement said. India and the Maldives share ethnic, linguistic, cultural, religious and commercial ties rooted in antiquity. The Maldives occupy an important place in the Neighborhood First Policy and the SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) vision of the Indian government. Indians are the second largest expat community in the Maldives, with a strength of around 22,000 people. About 25% of doctors and teachers in the Maldives are Indians. India is currently implementing large infrastructure projects worth $ 2 billion, such as ports, roads, bridges, water and sanitation, in the Maldives. Bilateral relations have also benefited from the policy of President Ibrahim Solihs India First. The Maldives have also received considerable aid from India since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. It was the first country to receive vaccines made in India in January, when New Delhi donated 100,000 doses. This was preceded by health and humanitarian assistance provided in 2020, including nearly 12 tonnes of drugs, and a concessional loan of $ 250 million for budget support.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos