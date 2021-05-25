Justice Department says it will fight full disclosure of Trump memo





The Justice Department shed new light on its 2019 decision-making process on Monday over whether then-President Donald Trump obstructed justice, telling a court he would not. could not be charged while he was president, no matter what Special Advocate Robert Mueller found during his 22-month investigation into Russia.

The development is the result of a legal fight that began earlier this month when a U.S. District Court judge ordered the Department of Justice to issue an internal memo analyzing whether Mr. Trump was obstructing justice. The ministry said it would appeal to keep its legal reasoning on the matter a secret because it constituted confidential legal advice from ministry lawyers to then attorney general William Barr.

The Biden administration sided with its predecessor in saying it intended to appeal the case. The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In the brief filed Monday night, the Justice Department said Barr had never considered laying charges against Mr. Trump due to a long-standing and controversial departmental policy of having a sitting president could not be charged.

Starting a real prosecution against the president was not an option considered by the attorney general, the ministry said in its file.

On the contrary, Mr. Barr was limited to commenting on whether Mr. Muellers’ report described conduct which could be considered criminal and not whether he should in fact lay charges. Charging a sitting president is prohibited by two Department of Justice legal notes issued under the Nixon administration in 1973 and the other under the Clinton administration in 2000. The Department of Justice interpretation that a incumbent president can not be indicted has never been approved by a court.

The new Justice Department dossier is the clearest statement yet on how Mr Barr and his entourage approached the question raised by the Mueller report of whether Mr Trump obstructed justice. Mr. Trump has denied wrongdoing and has repeatedly called the special advocate’s investigation a hoax and witch-hunt.

This is a note released on March 24, 2019 by the Office of the Legal Adviser, an internal advisory body of the Department of Justice that provides legal advice to the entire executive branch.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who was appointed to the bench by Barack Obama, ordered full release of the memo earlier this month.

Citizens for Accountability and Ethics in Washington, a nonprofit group, had sued the Department of Justice for access to the memo and other department files relating to the Mueller investigation.

The department released two pages of the nine-page memo, which advised Mr. Barr to determine whether Mr. Trump’s conduct was criminal even though he could not be prosecuted. The memo also said that the evidence in the Mueller report was insufficient to support a conclusion beyond a reasonable doubt that the president had violated obstruction of justice laws.

The Justice Department said it plans to ask the DC Circuit Court of Appeals to keep the rest of the reasoning in the memos behind the notice under wraps.

In her decision to release the memo, Judge Jackson said Mr. Barr and the Department of Justice were dishonest in their characterization of the memo in their arguments before her. She wrote a 35-page legal opinion saying it could not be considered legal advice because Mr. Barr had already decided not to indict Mr. Trump.

