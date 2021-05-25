We Need Taiwan as Observer in WHA and Covid Inquiry, US Says | Latest India News





Speaking to the 74th World Health Assembly (WHA) on Tuesday, US Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra said world leaders must do more to understand the current pandemic and hope to detect, prepare and respond to future biological threats. “Phase 2 of the study on the origins of Covid must be launched with transparent, science-based terms of reference giving international experts the independence necessary to fully assess the source of the virus and the early days of the virus. epidemic, ”Becerra said. He stressed the need to implement and respect the obligations arising from international health regulations. “We need to improve transparency, immediately share critical information on epidemics with pandemic potential and strengthen health systems to withstand shocks,” he said. READ ALSO: During WHA talk shop, countries reflect on WHO reforms and reconstruction of the post-Covid world He also reiterated the United States’ request for the inclusion of Taiwan as an observer. “Global collaboration will be essential to address the many challenges that lie ahead. Collaboration with non-state actors must continue and we must invite Taiwan to be part of the World Health Assembly as an observer,” a- he declared. China regards Taiwan as its undisputed territory and retaliates against any country that wishes to have separate and independent diplomatic relations with Taipei. For the United States, asking Taiwan to become an observer at the WHA is like showing the red flag to President Xi Jinping. “The Covid-19 pandemic has not only stolen a year of our lives, but millions of lives as well,” he said at the meeting. “The challenges ahead are many, but not insurmountable,” Becerra acknowledged. He commended the Pan American health organizations for leading efforts to fight the pandemic and providing much needed supplies and vaccines to our neighbors in the Americas as well as AFRO and its concurrent work in responding to multiple outbreaks of Ebola in addition to Covid-19. “We must now honor our deceased by taking urgent action this year to strengthen health security and pandemic preparedness so that we are better prepared for the next global health crisis,” he said, adding: “This means improving the global triggers, so that all countries swift action towards the next biological threat. “ He stressed the need to develop advanced capacity for the global manufacture of personal protective equipment, vaccines, therapeutics, diagnostics and healthcare personnel. “Together, we must tackle racial, gender and other inequalities, promote sexual and reproductive health and rights, and strive for equity in society,” he said. WHO kicked off the main annual World Health Assembly gathering on Monday with 194 member states, all eyes on the global response to Covid-19 – and the concrete steps that can be taken to prevent future pandemics .

