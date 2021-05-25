Trump says he has very little doubt the coronavirus originated from the Wuhan lab





Donald Trump said he had very little doubt that Covid-19 came from a laboratory in Wuhan after a report claimed that three researchers at the Chinese Institute of Virology in Wuhan became so ill in November 2019 that they had to be hospitalized.

Speaking to Dan Bongino for a Fox Nation radio show on Monday, the former president said there was no need to use the potential word to talk about the origins of the coronavirus pandemic that has killed around 3, 4 million people in the world.

You said the potential came from the lab. I think you can pull off the potential word that it’s coming from the lab, frankly, Trump said, according to the Washington Examiner.

He said: I think it came from the lab without the word potential, I have very little doubt and I mean very, very little doubt that it was from a lab.

Mr Trump was responding to the hosts’ reference to a Wall Street Journal report that the virus was accidentally leaked from a Chinese lab, based on a US intelligence document that reignited debate over the origin of the virus.

The Trump administration and Republicans have pushed the theory of the virus escaping from the Wuhan Institute of Virology throughout the pandemic.

The United States released a “fact sheet” on January 15, five days before Mr. Trump left, according to which several researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology fell ill in the fall of 2019, ahead of him. first identified case of the epidemic, with symptoms compatible with both Covid-19 and common seasonal diseases.

Trump had claimed last year that he saw evidence that the coronavirus originated from a medical laboratory in Wuhan, but did not provide details.

China has repeatedly rejected the virus leak allegations. His Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Monday that the report that three people from the Wuhan Institute of Virology fell ill was completely false.

He said: What is the real purpose of the United States in continuing to play on the so-called “lab leak theory”? Does he really care about finding the origin of the virus or does he just want to distract?

The US and UK called for a transparent investigation into the origins of pandemics. Responding to the WSJ report, spokesperson for Boris Johnsons said the WHO investigation into the origins of Sars-CoV-2 must be robust, transparent and independent.

