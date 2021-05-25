Priyanka- The New Indian Express

Through PTI

NEW DELHI: Congresswoman Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Tuesday that “countless” lives were lost in the second wave of COVID-19 due to the Centre’s “neglect”, and said the government must be held accountable so that those in power understand their responsibility to the country.

Announcing the launch of a ‘Zimmedaar Kaun?’ (who is responsible) for the campaign via a Facebook post, the secretary general of Congress said as part of the exercise, she would be asking questions of the government on behalf of the people about its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Priyanka Gandhi, in her post in Hindi, said that when the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country and people struggled to get hospital beds, oxygen, vaccines and drugs, they expected the government to make efforts to save lives using previous preparations and available resources.

However, the government went into “silent spectator” mode, which led to a “painful” situation in the country, she said.

In the name of preparation, the government had only a “picture of neglect”, she alleged.

“Exporting vaccines, doubling the export of oxygen in 2020, and compared to other countries, delaying the ordering of vaccines that were also not in proportion to the population – on many fronts, the actions of the government were irresponsible, ”she said.

The death tolls during the second wave and the painful photos of people from across the country showed just how deadly its impact was, the congressional secretary general said.

“The whole country has spent these days in a lot of pain. Many people have lost their loved ones,” Priyanka Gandhi said.

“And today, as this wave naturally slows down, suddenly the government reappears through its media and mechanisms, once again our Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and his ministers have stepped forward and started making statements,” she declared.

“But how did we come to this?” she asked.

“One of the biggest vaccine producers in the world, one of the biggest producers of oxygen, a country whose doctors are famous the world over – how did we get to a point where our people were losing their life due to lack of oxygen, hospital beds and vaccines, ”she said.

Stating that the life of every Indian is precious, she said the government is responsible to the people and to those who have lost their loved ones and therefore it is important to ask questions of the government.

“Countless lives have been lost due to government negligence. Therefore, questions must be asked,” Priyanka Gandhi said.

“Questions are also needed for the government to present a comprehensive preparedness plan with transparency to the citizens of the country,” she said.

Questions must be asked so that people in power understand their responsibility and accountability to this country, said Priyanka Gandhi.

“So we have to ask Zimmedaar Kaun?” (Who is responsible)? In the next few days, within the framework of the campaign “Who is responsible”, I will present some facts to you, so that you understand the reason of the current pathetic situation ”, she declared while launching the campaign.

“On your behalf, I will ask the central government a few questions which must be answered. Your cooperation and suggestions are welcome,” Priyanka Gandhi said in her social media post.

Congress criticized the Centre’s handling of the Covid situation in the country, but the government dismissed criticism from the opposition party, accusing it of politicizing the pandemic.