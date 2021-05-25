51 dismissed employees, former KPK spokesperson: Jokowi’s instructions are not implemented!





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Former spokesperson for the Corruption Eradication Commission (NCP) Febri Diansyah spoke about the decision to fire 51 KPK employees who failed the National Insight Test (TWK). Febri said the decision to fire 51 KPK employees who failed TWK indicated two things. “Changes on # 75PegawaiKPK Being 51 & 24 to me means 2 things: 1. Reinforcing the evidence of problems from the National Insights Test, ”said Febri, quoted in his Twitter account @febridiansyah, Tuesday (5/25/2021). He said that from the start, the national insight test had no legal basis in the KPK law. According to him, these changes show inconsistencies. “Second, the president’s directive has not been implemented. Are there other forces?” Said Febri. In the following tweet, Febri also responded to the news regarding BKN’s statement that the dismissal of 51 KPK employees who failed TWK was in accordance with President Joko Widodo’s orders (Jokowi). “Is that what Pak @jokowi ordered?” he said. Changes on # 75PegawaiKPK being 51 & 24 for me means 2 things: 1. Strengthening the evidence of a problematic national knowledge test.

Apart from the absence of a legal basis for TWK in the KPK law, these changes show inconsistencies; 2. Presidential directives are not applied Are there other powers? – Febri Diansyah (@febridiansyah) May 25, 2021 Previously reported that the KPK decided the fate of 75 employees who did not pass the National Insight Test (TWK) assessment. As a result, 51 employees were officially fired by the anti-corruption agency. Corruption Eradication Commission vice-chairman Alexander Marwata said of the 75 people, 24 employees were still allowed to receive advice before permanently changing their status to civil servants or ASN. “Meanwhile, the other 51 people came back with the assessor, the color according to him was red and it was not possible to do coaching,” he said after attending a meeting held by the KPK with the National Civil Service Agency (BKN) and the Ministry of Administrative Reform and Bureaucratic Reform (Kemenpan). RB) in the office BKN, East Jakarta, Tuesday (5/25/2021). In addition, the 24 employees who can still be “saved” will receive state defense education and training as well as national knowledge. However, before participating in education and training, they are required to sign a letter indicating their willingness to participate in education and training, including agreeing not to be appointed officials if they are unsuccessful. later. Watch the featured video below: Discover other news on the subject of this article, here: Jokowi NCP bkn ASN quality content

