Inauguration of development projects for several districts of Sindh – Pakistan





SUKKUR: Federal Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Minister Asad Umar on Monday inaugurated the offices of the National Database and Registration Authority, gasification projects and 4G Internet for different districts of Sindh.

In a tweet on Monday, he said that by announcing the Sindh package last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan pledged to start work on the package within a month. Today, the promise is being fulfilled.

Later, speaking to the media at Sukkur Airport, the Federal Minister also commented on the alleged attack on ousted Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif in London. He said if Mr Sharif did not feel safe in London he should go home. The government of Pakistan will keep him in a safe place with good care, he said, adding that there is no safer place than prison in Pakistan.

However, he said, we have no information about Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif’s attack in London … if it is true, he should return to Pakistan immediately.

Speaking to the media after the inauguration of the 4G Internet service project at Al-Hamd House in Jacobabad, the federal minister criticized the Pakistan Peoples Party for having done nothing for the people of Sindh for the past 50 years, adds our correspondent Waseem Shamsi.

He [PPP] pocketed the votes of the people of Sindh on behalf of the homeland, but in turn gave nothing to the electorate. The PPP is the first political party to win votes on behalf of Sindh and came to power about 50 years ago. But the people of Sindh still live miserable lives due to the lack of even basic facilities, he observed.

He revealed that three federal programs at Shaikh Ayaz University, Gambat Medical Institute and Sukkur IBA were to be inaugurated, but all of these events were canceled due to pressure from Sindh governments.

Asad Umar said PPP executives owned a palace in London, a tower in Dubai and one of them was found in possession of Swiss diamond necklaces, but never bothered to provide basic facilities for residents of Jacobabad, Khairpur, Kandhkot-Kashmore. , Sukkur and other districts.

He alleged that irrigation water was provided to producers against payment and therefore poor farmers did not receive it. Influential personalities were receiving additional water from them, he added.

Clarifying the position of the PTI governments on the issue of water sharing, he said we are for the whole country, not just for the Punjab.

Expressing concern at the deteriorating law and order situation in the Sindh katcha region, he said lawlessness was now spreading throughout the province as people were not leaving their homes. night and criminals reigned over their areas. They are pillaging people as they please by blocking the roads with iron chains … people do not feel safe, he said, and have held the Sindh government responsible for the situation.

He said that the people of Sindh have high hopes with Imran Khan.

He said the military and Rangers could launch a joint operation to restore peace, as it was also the federal government’s responsibility to protect the lives and property of citizens.

He said the prime minister is expected to convene a meeting soon on the issue of peacemaking in Sindh.

In response to a question, Asad Umar said that work on the Sukkur-Hyderabad highway megaproject would soon be started at a cost of over Rs 200 billion. Prime Minister Imran Khan had already announced several development projects for Sukkur and had set aside 446 billion rupees for them.

The implementation of these programs had started, he said.

Federal Minister of Privatization Mohammedmian Soomro, Federal Minister of Information Technology Muhammad Amin ul Haq, notables from the Soomro community and senior officials from relevant departments were also present.

Signing of a 4G contract of 344 million rupees

The Universal Service Fund (USF) awarded a contract of Rs 344 million to Jazz to provide mobile broadband broadband services to the districts of Jacobabad, Shikarpur and Kandhkot-Kashmore.

Federal Minister of Planning and Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, Federal Minister of Privatization Mohammedmian Soomro and Federal Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunications Syed Amin ul Haq attended the ceremony on Monday signing of the contract in Jacobabad, a press release said.

The contract was signed by USF Haaris CEO Mahmood Chaudhary and his Jazz counterpart Aamir Ibrahim.

Speaking at the ceremony, Syed Amin ul Haq said the necessary steps are being taken for the development of Sindh, including the provision of mobile broadband broadband services to millions of people in these districts.

He said his ministry had launched nine projects worth over Rs 8.48 billion in the past two years. Completion of these projects would provide such facilities to 17.7 million people in 19 districts of Sindh, he added.

Posted in Dawn on May 25, 2021

