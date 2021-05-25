‘Significant exposure’: Trump insiders warn new probe could bring down former president





In Monday’s edition of MSNBC’s “The Beat,” host Ari Melber spoke to three key insiders in former President Donald Trump’s empire: former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, ex -daughter of the Trump organization’s chief financial officer, Jennifer Weisselberg, and former Melania Trump. partner Stephanie Winston Wolkoff. All agreed that the Trump family and those around them were under serious threat from new investigations emerging from New York state, especially Weisselberg.

“I think [Allen] is the maestro, “said Jennifer Weisselberg.” He’s the one who orchestrated, he’s at the top of it. I think I don’t fully believe Donald knows the ins and outs, not what’s going on. He’s absolutely okay with anything that saves him money on his taxes for the benefit of himself, but Allen is the one who orchestrated everything and put the family and everyone in a bad position. She added that he expects Weisselberg to turn on Trump.

“Allen is a very interesting guy because Allen was the keeper of every penny that came in and out of the Trump organization,” Cohen said. “But it wasn’t just the Trump organization. It was Donald’s personal accounts. It was the children’s business accounts, the inaugural presidential committee, the campaign. Any penny that had something to do with Donald Trump was going through Allen Weisselberg’s office .. I believe he has significant exposure, and I think his exposure is not one that you can just hide because what is beautiful about numbers is that the numbers don’t lie. “

“Stephanie, when Donald Trump was apparently busy as President, who was running the Trump organization, to your knowledge?” Melber asked.

“From what I know, I think they were all still involved,” Wolkoff said. “I don’t really have the power to say who was. So called Don Jr. and Eric, but Allen, as always, knowing again that he had his fingers all over the finances was so pissed off I was because that it was something thrown away me and my family, that I was accused of stealing millions of dollars after giving, you know, something that was supposed to be more patriotic … The reality of everything this is that Allen was also involved in what happened to me so intrinsically, and I was only really aware of it after I was brought to my attention and after reading the 900 page testimony. “

You can watch the video below via YouTube:

