Government Forms Committee to Review TLP Ban





Federal Minister Asad Umar (left) Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry addressing a press conference after a federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad, May 25, 2021. YouTube

The federal cabinet has decided to form a committee to review the ban on the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Tuesday.

Chaudhry, during a press conference with Federal Minister Asad Umar, briefed journalists on the decisions taken during the cabinet meeting held in Islamabad.

The Information Minister said that once the committee considers TLP’s request to lift the ban, it will make recommendations to the cabinet.

Last month, the banned TLP approached the Home Office to lift the ban imposed on it after it was outlawed on April 15, 2021, over allegations of disturbance of the peace and interference in the state affairs through protests.

In mid-April, the government imposed a ban on the organization under the anti-terrorism law, with Home Secretary Sheikh Rasheed saying the decision was taken at the request of the Punjab government.

The banned organization’s protests caused trouble for masses in April across the country and claimed the lives of three people, including two police officers. Nearly 800 police officers were injured in clashes with protesters.

Following the ban, more than 100 TLP clerics had been placed on the Punjab’s national department’s fourth timetable list, The News reported last month.

Other Cabinet Decisions

Meanwhile, during the press conference, Chaudhry said the federal cabinet approved a special China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) business visa to facilitate Chinese investors in the country.

Chaudhry said it would allow Chinese investors to get their visas within 48 hours and get security clearance within 30 days.

The cabinet praised the economic team for leading the country to stability despite the challenges posed by COVID-19 and the “flawed policies of previous regimes,” he said.

He said foreign voters are a crucial part of the government’s electoral reforms, adding that Pakistan’s Election Commission should take immediate steps to integrate them into the country’s electoral process.

The federal minister said the idea of ​​introducing electronic voting machines (EVMs) was appreciated by different segments of society, including bars, adding that the Rawalpindi Bar Council had demanded EVMs for their upcoming elections. .

The cabinet appreciated the improved relations between Turkey and Saudi Arabia as it will benefit the Muslim Ummah, the federal minister said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan thanked Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi for successfully raising the issue of Palestine in international forums, he said.

The cabinet approved the cantonment council elections and instructed the defense ministry to make all arrangements in this regard, the minister said.

The cabinet also approved the creation of a new board of directors for the Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV).

The information secretary will be the chairman of the new PTV board, while the managing director of Radio Pakistan has also been included in its membership.

Giving details on economic indicators, Umar, taking over, said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s policy of protecting lives and livelihoods during COVID-19 saved the economy from the losses suffered.

According to him, according to figures provided by the National Accounts Committee, the government expects a growth rate of gross domestic product (GDP) above 3.5%.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos