Tourism in Turkey will recover, current account deficit will tighten: Minister Elvan





Turkey's current account deficit will shrink by about a third from current levels by the end of the year, with tourism set to pick up thanks to a vaccination campaign, the Minister of Treasury and Public Affairs said. Finances Lutfi Elvan in an interview. The gap is expected to narrow to between $ 22 billion and $ 25 billion in December, from around $ 36 billion in March, Elvan said Monday evening as the government plans to increase inbound travel to Turkey from next month. This is when the authorities plan to speed up vaccinations, with the arrival of 30 million doses. Pfizer-BioNTech. Foreign visitors from markets important to Turkey such as the UK and Russia has yet to list it as a safe destination due to infection levels. Q&A: Turkish Minister of Treasury and Finance comments on the economy Last year Turkey posted its largest current account gap since 2017, when government-backed credit expansion boosted demand for imports while exports were weak due to the pandemic. Elvan said that the economic recovery in Europe – where about 41% of Turkey's exports go – and a drop in gold imports compared to last year, will further boost Turkey's external trade balance and allow it to reach comfortably his borrowing goals. "We don't see any problem with the balance of payments. We intend to borrow less than planned in our 2021 borrowing program, "he said. Fight against inflation Appointed in November, Elvan replaced Berat Albayrak, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's son-in-law, as the country's treasury and finance minister in an unexpected overhaul. Four months after the change, Erdogan sacked Naci Agbal, the third central bank governor in less than two years, after a larger than expected increase in interest rates. Erdogan Reshuffles Central bank again with a new deputy (2) The lira has lost about 14% against the dollar since the last upheaval of the monetary authority, compounding the impact of the rise in import prices. Consumer inflation accelerated for a seventh month in April to exceed 17.1%, against the official target of 5%. "Fighting inflation is one of our top priorities," Elvan said. The government will take inflation into account when making budget decisions and could opt for "macroprudential measures" if credit expansion is seen to pose additional risks, he added. Turkey has relied on a credit explosion led by state lenders to keep consumers and businesses afloat during the first Covid-19 lockdowns. This has led to economic growth and the government has avoided dipping into its own coffers at the level of other G-20 countries that have boosted business. But it also fueled imports, weighed on the current account gap, and ultimately fueled inflation. Elvan said the "pandemic burden" on the central government budget was nearly 79 billion lire ($ 9.4 billion) since last year. An additional 40 billion lire will be spent until 2021, bringing total direct aid to 109 billion lire. Turkey will have injected more than 3% of its gross domestic product into the economy to alleviate the pandemic, given funds from institutions such as the government's unemployment fund, Elvan said. – With the help of Cagan Koc







