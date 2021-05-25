Boris Johnson and other top Tories could be forced to reveal private messages





A LEGAL offer has been launched to prevent Boris Johnson and his ministers from removing communications that would show how they made decisions during the coronavirus pandemic.

A letter written by lawyers and viewed by The Independent warns of concerns that ministers and government officials are carrying out government activities through communication services such as SMS, WhatsApp and the encrypted messaging service Signal.

If the lawsuit is successful, ministers would be forced to archive the conversations they have through these digital communication platforms, in line with their legal obligation to make official affairs accessible to freedom of information requests. READ MORE: UK government blocked release of companies named in ‘VIP lane’ for Covid contracts MPs backing the action fear that messages about crucial decisions at the height of the pandemic will be suppressed, making it more difficult to investigate the government’s mistakes in the future. “Recent weeks have exposed more fatal government mistakes, including the delay in adding India to the Red List which allowed the Indian variant to take root in the UK,” Green MP Caroline said. Lucas (above) who supports the transparency movement. “The investigation must have full access to the communications behind these decisions, including any relevant text messages between ministers and officials, to find out what is behind them. “Failure to do so could mean vital evidence is missed and crucial lessons not learned.” READ MORE: Boris Johnson’s burqa remarks showed Tories were ‘insensitive to Muslim communities’ Martha Dark, director of the legal group Foxglove, which advocates for transparency, told The Independent that the government had failed to put in place the appropriate provisions and was in “gross violation of the law”. “We are in an unprecedented national emergency. All records relating to government activities, including WhatsApp messages, text messages, and flagging messages are to be kept for review under the Public Archives Act. There is currently no arrangement in place to ensure this happens, ”she said. “The only hope we have of holding power to account or even just keeping the historic record is transparency.”







