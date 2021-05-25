China’s national ETS needs high-level political support to succeed

China’s National Emissions Trading System (ETS) made a critical breakthrough earlier this year. As President Xi Jinpings pledged in September 2020 to cap China’s CO2 emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060 has caught the world’s attention, this is the long-awaited launch of the ‘ETS which has really demonstrated concrete action on the ground. ETS is fast becoming a central pillar of China’s climate mitigation strategy. Beyond traditional environmental regulation, ETS has been elevated as a key development priority by China’s top economic decision-makers at the Central Economic Work Conference and in recent sessions of China’s top legislature (National Congress of the People) and the Political Consultative Body (Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference)).

However, for the ETS to realize its potential to play a key role in helping China meet its climate goals quickly and cost-effectively, high-level political support and broad policy coordination must be deepened as the system begins. to work seriously.

With initial coverage of the energy sector and initial trade expected in June this year, China’s Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE) recently strengthened the ETS foundation through three major policy statements. These strengthen monitoring, reporting and verification (MRV), provide an implementation plan and a compliance schedule for ETS operations in 2021, and propose draft national ETS regulations, co-authored with the ministry. of Justice, to govern ETS operations in the longer term.

Strong political leadership and comprehensive political coordination can result in an ETS that is at the center of climate change mitigation efforts in China

This last action deserves special attention. The regulations allow heavy penalties for companies that do not comply with the requirements of the ETS, which addresses a major loophole. They also require, for the first time, the development of an emissions cap, which is essential for the ETS to help China meet its climate targets. This critical area of ​​work will require effective inter-ministerial coordination between the MEE and the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), which is leading China’s efforts to develop a national action plan for peak CO2 emissions, the ministry of Industry and Information Technologies (MIIT) which is developing the roadmap for peaks in CO2 emissions for industry and the National Energy Administration (NEA) which is in charge of energetic transition. The regulations also require the MEE to coordinate with several other organizations in the management, supervision and development of the ETS.

The speed with which these regulations are finalized is also important. Ideally, they would be in place before the official launch of the ETS, which has now passed. High-level political influence is needed, in particular vis-à-vis the Ministry of Justice, to accelerate this process and give impetus to coordination between the appropriate bodies.

The challenge of coordinating MEEs goes beyond the development and implementation of the ETS to include addressing its interactions with other policies. After President X’s recent climate pledge, all government departments have started adjusting their energy and climate policies, especially the NDRC and NEA. Some policies emanating from these institutions can have a significant impact on the effectiveness and efficiency of the ETS.

One policy that directly competes with ETS is the nascent trade in energy use rights by NDRCs, as it is very similar in almost all major elements. Like the ETS, this policy has also been ranked as an economic development priority for 2021 by the Central Economic Work Conference. It has negative interactions with the ETS which are well understood, but vested interests are a major obstacle, and relevant senior officials have so far struggled to cope with this tension. With the NDRC ready to release the energy rights trading policy design by the end of 2021, coordination of the MEENDRC is urgently needed to avoid policy conflicts.

Renewable energy policy also interacts significantly with the ETS. The NEA sets renewable energy targets for each province through the Renewable Portfolio Standard (RPS). These goals will significantly influence the provincial electricity markets, creating the need for a commitment from MEENEA to ensure that the ETS aligns well with the RPS and vice versa.

More generally, the entire interaction of the ETS and the electricity sector is a critical topic as changes in electricity pricing and plant operation will be required to reflect the carbon costs of the ETS. It is only through such reforms that the ETS will be able to realize its potential to move coal away from the electricity sector, encourage energy efficiency and raise significant funds to advance decarbonization efforts. Achieving these goals requires cooperation between the MEE, NDRC and NEA to partially reform and liberalize the electricity sector in China.

China’s national ETS system is clearly a serious policy and a lot of effort is being put into its successful introduction. However, marked increases in coordination are needed to ensure the proper functioning of the ETS and to help China meet its climate goals quickly and affordably. High-level political support, ownership and influence are needed to foster such coordination and resolve inter-ministerial issues. From top to bottom, clear signals from President Xi, his senior environmental adviser Han Zheng, and China’s special climate envoy Xie Zhenhua can all have ripple effects. virtuous on the various policies and decision-making bodies related to HTA. Securing the support and cooperation of various ministries will require focused pathways and unifying approaches. This will be supported by properly defining the ETS as a long-term business and development opportunity, working closely with the business communities, listening to industry concerns and reflecting these concerns in the design of the business. ETS policy. Taken together, such strong political leadership and comprehensive political coordination can result in an ETS that is at the center of climate change mitigation efforts in China.