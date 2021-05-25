Prime Minister Imran orders Interior Minister to visit Sindh and prepare strategy to deal with rising crime in the province – Pakistan





Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday ordered Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid to visit Sindh and prepare a strategy to deal with the worsening law and order situation in the province after he met with law enforcement agencies (LEA).

The Home Secretary would report to the Prime Minister upon his return.

This was shared by Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry who said the decision was made after Prime Minister Imran held a detailed discussion with Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail and Minister of Planning, Development and Asad Umar Special Initiatives on the situation in the province.

“Both have informed the prime minister of their” serious concerns “about the maladministration, the public order situation and the rise in crime in Sindh,” he tweeted.

Operation Shikarpur

The ministers’ concerns come days after at least four people, including two police officers, were killed in an anti-bandit operation in Shikarpur. A day later, police arrested a tribal chief, Sardar Tegho Khan Teghani, along with his two sons in Karachi, accused of condescending with the kidnappers in the district.

The arrests were made after the filing of a first information report (FIR) at Napur Kot police station in Shikarpur against kidnappers designated for terrorism and the murder of three police officers during the May 23 operation.

The FIR filed on behalf of the state alleged that Sardar Teghani and his two sons were “condescending kidnappers” in his hometown of Garhi Tegho.

He said police contingents raided Garhi Tegho to recover two kidnappers, Inayatullah and Naqeebullah Pathan, when the designated kidnappers attacked a police armored personnel carrier (APC) chained with rockets, resulting in the death of three police officers.

Police admitted that after being attacked, the APC could not move and that other officers had to rescue the officers in the vehicle.

According to reports, the bandits recently kidnapped eight people and kept them in the Garhi Tegho river zone. Four of them were released by the bandits on Saturday evening.

Police launched the operation on Sunday with an APC, but bandits fired anti-aircraft guns at the vehicle at close range. This damaged the APC and killed the four people, including two police officers, inside the APC.

On Monday, the Sindh government agreed to launch a major operation against criminals in the katcha area of ​​Shikarpur with the help of the army and Rangers.

Sindh Minister of Mines and Minerals Mir Shabbir Bijarani said in a statement that Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had granted permission for the military operation.

The dacoits had modern weapons while the Sindh police had traditional weapons, he added.

