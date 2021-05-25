President Joko Widodo appointed Lieutenant General Ganip Warsito to head BNPB





Jakarta.www.klikanggaran.com, – The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ir. H. Joko Widodo has appointed Lieutenant General Ganip Warsito, SE, MM as the head of the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB ) replacing Lieutenant-General Doni Monardo who will retire on June 1, 2021 at the State Palace, in central Jakarta, Tuesday (5/25/2021). The inauguration of the head of BNPB is based on the Presidential Decree of the Republic of Indonesia number 79 / P of 2021 regarding dismissal and appointment and to the main high-ranking positions in the National Disaster Management Agency, which is stipulated in Jakarta on May 24, 2021. On this occasion, President Joko Widodo took and dictated the oath of the new head of the BNPB. I swear that I will be true to the Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia in 1945 and apply all laws and regulations in a simple manner for the sake of my dedication to the nation and country. That, in the exercise of the functions of the ministry, I will respect the ethics of the ministry, will work at best, with a full sense of responsibility. The inauguration ceremony ended with congratulations from President Joko Widodo and Vice President Maruf Amin, followed by a limited number of guests who were in attendance while applying the Covid-19 health protocol. Lieutenant General Ganip Warsito was born in Magelang on November 23, 1963. Prior to leading the BNPB, Lieutenant General Ganip Warsito was the TNI Chief of Staff (Kasum) who was appointed TNI Commander Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto, SIP on February 1, 2021. In addition, this 1986 Akabri graduate has held strategic positions in the military environment and has experience in several operations assignments, both domestic and foreign. Some of these positions include the Director of Training for Doctrine, Education and Training (Kodiklat) TNI AD (2014-2015), Commander of the Infantry Division (Pangdivif) 2 / Kostrad (2015-2016), Pa Sahli Tk. III Submission. Polkamnas Commander of TNI (2016), Pangdam XIII / Merdeka (2016-2018), Pa Sahli Tk. III Submission. Hubint Commander of TNI (2018), Deputy Commander of TNI (2018-2019) and Commander of Joint Regional Defense Command (Pangkogabwilhan) III (2019-2021). While several operational missions that have been carried out by this three-star general during his career in the military world include Operation Seroja in East Timor (1988, 1992, 1994 and 1996), Operation Banwil Maluku in 2002, l Border Security RI-RDTL operation in 2003, RI. -Malaysia in 2012, and RI-Philippines in 2017, Operation Tinombala in 2017 and Operation Papua in 2018. For missions abroad, particularly in Pakistan, Brunei, South Korea, Pakistan, Central Africa, Malaysia and Thailand. With his experience of the post and various operational assignments, TNI Lieutenant General Ganip Warsito is expected to be able to carry out the mandate of the duties entrusted to him as head of the BNPB, particularly in the face of the challenges of the tasks under form of subscription to Covid-19 and management of natural disasters on Indonesian territory. This is understandable as TNI has so far been very active in carrying out its disaster management function by mobilizing and mobilizing TNI forces in disaster management in Indonesia, and President Jokowi through Minister of State Secretary Pratikno said that the post of head of BNPB is held by active high-ranking officers, so that whenever disaster strikes, it can easily deploy troops. Authentication:

Head of the Head of the Penum Center for the Indonesian National Armed Forces, Colonel Laut (KH) Dr. Drs. Edys Riyanto, M.Si.

