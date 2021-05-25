Anand Sharma – The New Indian Express

Politics
NEW DELHI: Chief Congress Officer Anand Sharma on Tuesday called for unity between the Center and the States in the fight against the Covid pandemic, saying it was time for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak on cooperative federalism.
His statements came against the backdrop of some opposition-led states accusing the Center of failing to lend a hand in buying vaccines overseas and in the broader fight against the pandemic.
Sharma said the coronavirus hit villages significantly in the second wave and that the people of the country were suffering and “feeling abandoned”.
It is not only a legal and political duty, but also the moral responsibility of the government to protect the lives of all Indians, he said.
“The path of confrontation between the center and the states harms the national interest of India. Prime Minister Modi has spoken of cooperative federalism. It is time to speak.”
“I urge the Prime Minister to take the initiative of a dialogue with the chief ministers to face this challenge. In a democracy, the differences of ideology will remain, but they should not become personal. We all must to be united in this time of crisis, ”he said. in a series of tweets.
Sharma said democracy is about cooperation and dialogue and just as the prime minister has a mandate as the elected head of the country, the top state ministers have a constitutional mandate that must be recognized.
India is a federal country and the spirit of the Constitution must be respected, he said.
Striking at the central government, he said the tragedy of India is that a continental-sized country of this vastness and diversity is wanted to be “micromanaged” during the unprecedented crisis of a pandemic.
“The centralization of authority and decisions in one or two offices has led to disastrous mismanagement,” he said.
Commenting on the vaccination campaign, he said it was in shambles and people were suffering.
“In a democracy, questions will be asked and the authorities will be held to account. There is no wisdom in denials and challenging scientists and epidemiologists,” he said.
Sharma, a member of the group of 23 leaders who had demanded an organizational overhaul in Congress, said it was unfair to pass the buck and blame states that were “left helpless like all decisions made by central government.” .
He said asking states to import vaccines directly was not working.
“In a global crisis, how can we ask states to import vaccines? Import-Export, customs and trade policy are central issues.”
Speaking about the different mutants of the virus, he said that in a country of 140 million people, there will be mutations and variants as viruses change in countries large or small.
“Community transmission is a reality because the fires raging in the villages confirm our worst fears,” he said, adding that only science could meet this challenge.
India prides itself on its scientists and the capacity of its institutions, he said.
“Acceptance alone can help set the course. Universal accelerated immunization, decentralization, state empowerment and investment in public health infrastructure alone can meet the challenge,” he said. .
The daily count of coronavirus cases in the country fell below 2 lakh after more than a month, bringing the total of COVID-19 cases to 2.69,48,874, while the death toll rose to 307 231, according to the Union Health Ministry.
